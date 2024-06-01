Pricing Manager
2024-06-01
Who we are and what we do:
At Viedoc, we design engaging software that modernizes clinical research so that necessary treatments can reach the people who need them faster.
We accomplish this by combining technology and a creative design to streamline, automate and simplify conventional processes within clinical research. Simply put, Viedoc makes every aspect of a clinical study a bit smoother, resulting in greater discoveries that make a difference, and has the potential to improve lives.
Real change means challenging the status quo - our driving force since we started almost two decades ago. In everything we do, we work for a healthier world, searching for better, more efficient solutions that answer to the needs of both our users and humanity.
What you will do and why:
We are currently looking for a Pricing Manager dedicated to refining and implementing strategic pricing initiatives to boost our profitability and secure a competitive stance in the marketplace. As a key contributor reporting directly to the Chief Commercial Officer, you'll ensure our pricing models are not only competitive but also aligned with our business context, customer needs and market trends. Your role involves deep dives into market analysis, close collaboration with stakeholders across various departments, and leveraging data to shape our pricing strategies. Your expertise will be instrumental in guiding the company through pricing decisions that influence our overall success.
You will be responsible for:
Identifying gaps in our current pricing strategy and planning improvements from start to roll-out
Monitoring data from various sources including CRM, Financial systems, Production data etc. to report on pricing performance, competitiveness etc.
Participating in customer meetings along with Business Development to understand how our pricing and contracts are being presented, perceived, and what can be improved
Analyze price change requests from the sales team by evaluating margin impact, potential incremental volume, and competitor price levels
Assist in creating promotional campaigns, and conducting pricing optimization and cost-benefit analysis
Developing pricing proposals for new products and services
Tracking market trends and keeping up to date on prices set by competitors while staying updated with pricing best practices and market dynamic
Managing the process around pricing board - a cross-functional group that can be brought together for key discussions and decisions regarding pricing strategy
As a professional, we would like you to have:
A degree in Business Administration or a related field
At least 5 years of experience in a similar role including solid exposure to managing pricing processes, implementing pricing initiatives, and creating pricing process documentation
Experience with enterprise sales of complex SaaS products, including a strong understanding of pricing strategies and concepts
Experience with managing complex pricing projects including cross-functional collaboration with multiple stakeholders
Advanced skills in excel and other data analysis tools You are highly skilled in excel and other data analysis tools like Power BI
Experience in the Life Science or clinical trial industry is considered a merit.
As a person, we would like you to have:
Excellent communication, negotiation, and stakeholder management skills
Strong analytical skills, are comfortable dealing with numerical data, and have strong attention to detail
A pro-active project management attitude to follow up with stakeholders and drive projects forward
Industry
eClinical, Software, Pharmaceutical, Biotech, Medical Device, Consumer Health
