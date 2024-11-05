Pricing Actuary at BNP Paribas Cardif // Gothenburg
BNP Paribas Cardif Nordic AB / Matematikerjobb / Göteborg Visa alla matematikerjobb i Göteborg
2024-11-05
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos BNP Paribas Cardif Nordic AB i Göteborg
BNP Paribas Cardif - the insurance company for a changing world. By understanding our partners' core business and needs, we offer tailor-made insurance solutions and create value for our partners - always with the customer in focus. BNP Paribas Cardif Nordic is the insurance unit within the banking group BNP Paribas, one of Europes leading players within bank and finance services.
We are now looking for a analytical and communicative team member to our Actuary team. Someone who shares our commitment and sense of responsibility. Are you our new Pricing Actuary?
As Pricing Actuary you will...
• have the opportunity to participate in developing actuarial models and risk calculations for pricing in a growing company. Since Cardif's strength is to deliver tailor-made insurance solutions, actuaries are an important part of the construction of the offers in the company.
In this role you will work closely with the Partner Experience department to understand the needs of the commercial team, use your technical skills to price the requested product and perform a business plan of the future cash flows. Moreover, you have to understand the risks related to the insurance product, participating actively in the product development and its implementation.
We are looking for...
... a communicative person with a strong analytical mindset. For you, delivering quality is essential. You are a quick learner, always searching for new knowledge and new problems to solve. We believe you are an open-minded and independent person, who enjoys being part of a team, and who drives the change. You are always looking for improvements in what you do, showing proactivity and capacity to make an impact.
Our wishes:
• Relevant education within mathematics and / or engineering and / or actuarial science
• A couple of years of experience from qualified actuary work is preferred
• Excellent Excel skill-set
• Python skills and/or SAS proficiency is a plus
• Experience managing large amount of data
• Fluent in English, additional language, especially Swedish is a plus
Why BNP Paribas Cardif?
Imagine an organization, small enough to develop but large enough to handle change. At BNP Paribas Cardif, the business development perspective permeates everything we do and comes with encouragement to drive ideas and space to develop new products and services in a changing world. With 120 employees in Sweden, Norway and Denmark, we develop and deliver risk insurance through partners in the Nordic markets.
If you join us, you will enter into an exciting phase in an international company with a multicultural environment. Brining your experience and expertise into the organization, you will have the opportunity to make a difference all while being surrounded by committed and wonderful colleagues.
In addition to that, we also offer beneficial pension plan, wellness allowance, floating work free days, exercising on working hours, Benify's portal for benefits, competence development and social activities and events.
Please visit www.bnpparibascardif.se
or our hashtag on LinkedIn #BNPParibasCardifNordic
Additional information:
The position is a permanent employment starting according to agreement. If you have questions about the position, please contact Victor Renard, victor.renard@bnpparibascardif.com
You are welcome to submit your application to our job portal, through the link below. The last day to apply is the 18th of November. Do not hesitate to submit your application. As the selection processes and interviews take place on an ongoing basis, the position may be filled before the last application date.
Please note this before submitting your application (in accordance with GDPR legislation): Your application must not contain personal information about marital status, family situation / children, ethnic origin, age, political opinions, religious or philosophical beliefs, trade union membership, health or sexual orientation. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Bnp Paribas Cardif Nordic AB
(org.nr 556591-7902)
Mölndalsvägen 91 (visa karta
)
400 22 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
8995225