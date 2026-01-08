Prep Cook at Papi's Pierogi/Bar Bez Mleczny in Gothenburg
2026-01-08
For our plant-based production kitchen, we are in search of a committed, self-driven prep cook with at least three years of experience. This is a crucial part of an expanding idea that combines vegan food production, innovation, nostalgia, and Slavic home cuisine.
About Us
Bar Bez Mleczny is a new concept by Papi's Pierogi. We make plant-based comfort food inspired by Poland and Russia - pierogi, soups, and classic dishes with a modern twist.
Service is provided in a small café in central Gothenburg (Kungsgatan) and in our food truck at events, while all preparation and production takes place in our production kitchen. In this role, instead of à la carte service, the emphasis is on batch production, freezing, and uniform quality.
About the role
You will be working in the production kitchen with batch cooking, packaging, and freezing of plant-based dishes. Start at Ringön, move to new premises in Angered in late Q1 2026.
Routines, processes and batch sizes are still being tested and refined as you move into this phase. If you'd like to think practically, optimise processes, and work with us to establish steady production from the bottom up, this role is for you.
Job Duties
Prepare and cook large quantities of food (such as soups, pierogi, salads, crepes) for sales, events and our own café.
Weigh, prep and portion ingredients.
Make sure the products are always of high quality.
Keep everything clean, record batches, and practice good hygiene.
When necessary: Bring food to our Gothenburg central café (a B driver's license is required).
Qualifications
3+ years of experience as a prep cook or kitchen assistant in production.
Interest and experience in Slavic cooking are advantageous.
Ability and willingness to optimise production processes.
Thrive by working independently, taking responsibility for entire production shifts, and making practical decisions in everyday situations.
Good English is a requirement (company language).
Swedish is an advantage, but not necessary.
Polish/Russian/Ukrainian is a strong plus.
Valid B driving license.
We offer
Full-time in growing vegan food production.
Opportunity to have a flexible working schedule.
Great opportunity to influence how production is structured.
Work in a small team.
Market rate compensation.
4000 SEK for wellness benefits.
Start: Immediately.
Scope: Full-time
