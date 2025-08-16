PowerBI consultant for 1 year contract to well known company
Join our client, a forward-thinking organization, and contribute to maintaining vital dashboards and reports using Power BI. As one of their colleagues are going in parental leave we are looking for someone to cover for at least a year in a business central role.
OM TJÄNSTEN
As a BI-Analyst, you will be responsible for maintaining a number of dashboards and reports using Power BI. You will work within a small coherent team ensuring data accuracy and accessibility for key business insights. In this role you will work in a central business function where the team supports both sales teams and other parts of the organisation with data for important decision making and strategic work.
This is an assignment for a parental leave that pans over 12 month with a possible extension efter if there is still need. The company is a large Swedish industrial company with their newly built office in Flemingsberg. We are looking for someone who can cone in and quickly start producing in the role, therefore you need to have some years of experience in advance.
You are offered
Our client supports a healthy work-life balance with hybrid work models and a shining new office . They encourage skills development and proactive initiative.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Maintain dashboards in Power BI
• Maintain reports in Power BI
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Advanced knowledge of Power BI
• Basic knowledge PowerBI SQL and DAX
• Good knowledge of Microsoft Office 365
• Basic knowledge of Databricks
• Bachelor's degree in Engineering or BI/System Development
• 1-3 years of work experience in similar role
• Proficiency in English
• Avilable to start immediately
It is meritorious if you have
• Proficiency in Swedish
• Experience working in CRM / ERP systems
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
