Postdoktor i mänskliga rättigheter, inriktning digital och grön omställning

Lunds universitet grundades 1666 och rankas återkommande som ett av världens främsta lärosäten. Här finns omkring 47 000 studenter och mer än 8 800 medarbetare i Lund, Helsingborg och Malmö. Vi förenas i vår strävan att förstå, förklara och förbättra vår värld och människors villkor.
Lunds universitet välkomnar sökande med olika bakgrund och erfarenheter. Jämställdhet, lika villkor och mångfald är grundläggande principer för alla delar av vår verksamhet.
The research environment: Human rights in the digital and green transition
Human rights are grounded in the idea that individuals have justified and enforceable claims against the institutions that shape their lives. At the same time, the world faces a crucial challenge in transforming society toward a sustainable and just future, in light of climate change, growing inequalities, geopolitical conflicts, and an authoritarian turn in global politics. A central question is whether human rights - both as a concept and as a practice - are equipped to address risks linked to societal transformations and an uncertain future. In the context of the twin transition - that is, the complex relationship between digitisation and the green transition - the focus of this postdoctoral position is the question how human rights can function as tools for equality, dignity, and critique of power in a new era. Digitisation and the climate transition intersect in several ways: new data centers and digital technologies can increase material and energy use and disproportionately affect marginalised groups, while digital solutions within the climate transition may reinforce socioeconomic inequality and create risks of surveillance.
Tasks and responsibilities
The work duties include conducting research within the project Human Rights for a Politically and Culturally Sustainable World, with a specific focus on the digital and green transition. Through theoretical and/or empirical studies, you will examine new standard threats to human rights, aiming to develop a model for what human rights need to be able to address in a new era.
The work involves some travel - to conferences as well as potential field, study or archive trips - although the majority of the project will be carried out at the workplace.
The position is a career development post, and its purpose is to act as an initial step on a career path by providing the opportunity to to deepen and broaden your research expertise. The position also includes some pedagogical training. In addition to research, the position includes teaching, supervision, and other teaching-related tasks amounting to 20% of the working time.
Qualifications
The assessment will primarily be based on your research merits and your potential as a researcher. Particular emphasis will be placed on research competence within the subject area.
Qualification requirements
Doctoral degree or equivalent international degree in human rights or other subject of relevance for the project. This requirement must be fulfilled no later than the date on which the employment decision is made, and as an applicant, you are responsible for supplementing your application with documentation that confirms the completed doctoral degree.
Good ability to develop and carry out high-quality research.
Teaching skills, documented through own teaching experience.
You have not previously been employed as a postdoc researcher under the existing agreement on fixed-term postdoc employment for more than one year in the same or a related subject area with Lund University.
Good knowledge of human rights and issues related to the digitisation of society or the climate transition.
Good ability to collaborate.
Ability to take initiative, be structured, and work independently.
Very good ability to express yourself in English, both orally and in writing.
Desired qualifications
Completed doctoral degree no more than three years prior to the application deadline. If there are special circumstances such as leave of absence because of illness, parental leave, position as elected representative in trade union organisations, military service or service/assignments relevant to the subject area, this time can be deducted from the time elapsed since the doctoral degree was completed.
Documented research of clear relevance for the project.
Experience of working in interdisciplinary settings and to collaborate with scholars from different disciplines.
Experience in teaching on different levels in the university system.
Ability to teach in Swedish.
Terms
The appointment is limited to 3 years and is full time in accordance with the Agreement regarding fixed-term employment as a postdoctoral fellow.
Om Humanistiska och teologiska fakulteterna
Humanistiska och teologiska fakulteterna har åtta institutioner och bedriver en stor och varierad verksamhet inom forskning och utbildning. Vi har ca 700 anställda och ca 4 000 helårsstudenter.
Om Historiska institutionen
Historiska institutionen utgör en av åtta institutioner vid Humanistiska och teologiska fakulteterna. Den är en stor institution med tre avdelningar: avdelningen för historia, avdelningen för mänskliga rättigheter och Centrum för Öst- och Sydöstasienstudier. Här finns runt 100 lärare och forskare. Inom institutionen bedrivs undervisning företrädesvis inom ramen för kandidatprogram i historia respektive mänskliga rättigheter, masterprogram i historia samt internationella masterprogram i mänskliga rättigheter respektive Asienstudier. Institutionen har också en stor forskarutbildning med doktorander i historia, mänskliga rättigheter och Öst- och Sydöstasienstudier bland annat genom en forskarskola i historiska studier.
