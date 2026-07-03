Postdoctoral Researcher: Psychology of Forest Management and Biodiversity
Sveriges Lantbruksuniversitet (SLU) / Högskolejobb / Umeå Visa alla högskolejobb i Umeå
2026-07-03
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Department of Forest Bioeconomy and Technology
We are seeking an engaged and motivated Postdoctoral Researcher to join an interdisciplinary research collaboration between the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU), Umeå University, and the University of Massachusetts. As Sweden and the EU work towards ambitious biodiversity and ecosystem restoration goals, understanding the human dimensions of forest management is increasingly important. This position offers a unique opportunity to contribute to research at the intersection of psychology, economics, and forestry, helping to inform decisions towards more resilient forest landscapes.
The complete advertisement is available at: https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/jobs-and-vacancies/
About the position
The EU Nature Restoration Law and Sweden's environmental quality goals stipulate societal demands for more biodiverse landscapes. In Sweden, some 300,000 individuals and families own about 50% of the forestland that spans across two-thirds of the country. These family forest owners will need to undertake the preponderance of actions for creating more biodiverse forests in Sweden.
In an interdisciplinary project funded by the Marianne and Marcus Wallenberg Foundation, we pose three specific research questions:
What salient elements in cognitive models represent family forest owners' perceptions and judgement strategies about forest biodiversity on their ownerships?
Do family forest owners have the capability, opportunity and motivation to change towards biodiversity-enhancing forest management behaviors?
Can interventions providing financial compensation encourage family forest owners' change toward adopting biodiversity-enhancing forest management behaviors?
To help answer these questions, we seek to recruit a postdoctoral researcher to join researchers in applied economics, psychology, and forestry. The candidate will support the integration of behavioral science principles and natural resource management knowledge into relevant research designs; developing research questions; applying appropriate analytical methods; and writing scientific manuscripts. This is a two-year full-time post. A specific task is the development of protocols to engage in interviews with family forest owners, support data collection, and lead analyses. The workplace is the SLU campus in Umeå.
Your profile
An eligible candidate should hold a Ph.D. obtained within the last three years in a relevant field (e.g. applied economics, cognitive sciences, psychology), or a strong interdisciplinary program. In exceptional circumstances, the degree may have been obtained earlier. Exceptional circumstances include leave of absence due to illness, parental leave, positions of trust within trade unions, service in the armed forces, or other similar circumstances, as well as clinical service or service/assignments relevant to the subject area.
Applicants are expected to demonstrate excellent communication skills in English, both written and spoken, and a clear motivation to pursue an academic career. The ability to work independently, show initiative, and collaborate effectively in interdisciplinary and international research environments is essential. Additional merits include demonstrated ability to integrate behavioral concepts into decision-making research, experience in writing scientific manuscripts, and advanced, documented proficiency in R, Stata, or similar analytical software used for modeling. Further advantages include working knowledge of Swedish and experience in conducting surveys and/or interviews as data collection methods.
About us
The Department of Forest Bioeconomy and Technology at SLU brings together broad expertise in engineering, natural sciences and social sciences. By integrating interdisciplinary perspectives, we conduct research spanning the entire forest value chain, and explore how raw materials, materials, processes, and systems can be developed to contribute to the sustainable development of forest resources and a circular bioeconomy. The Department is located on campuses in both Umeå and Uppsala.
For more information about the department or division visit: https://www.slu.se/om-slu/organisation/institutioner/skoglig-bioekonomi-och-teknologi/?gad_source=1&gad_campaignid=21086656031&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIwMj3yOmalQMVdluRBR3n7yxAEAAYASAAEgKD_fD_BwE
Read more about our benefits and working at SLU by visiting: https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
Location:
Umeå, Sweden.
Form of employment:
Temporary employment 24 months.
Scope:
100%
Start date:
As soon as possible, negotiable, upon agreement.
Application:
We welcome applications until 30 September 2026 using the button below. Candidates are encouraged to review research by Francisco X. Aguilar, Professor (available https://www.slu.se/en/profilepages/c/francisco-aguilar/
and on https://scholar.google.com/citations?user=GD4lKi8AAAAJ&hl=en),
and coinvestigator Linus Andersson, Associate Professor, Docent (available https://www.umu.se/personal/linus-andersson/
and on https://scholar.google.se/citations?user=TzmSEKsAAAAJ&hl=sv&oi=sra).
Please read an overview of the project available https://mmw.wallenberg.org/en/project/how-private-forest-owners-choices-shape-swedens-forest-biodiversity
before applying.
Applicants must submit:
a CV
a two-page research statement describing how the candidate can be an integral part of the team answering the three specific research questions
copies of degrees and transcripts of all academic records
contact information for at least two referees familiar with the applicant's qualifications
certified knowledge of the English language, and current knowledge of the Swedish language
if relevant, copies of scholarly publications.
Final selection will be conducted after an interview. By the time of the interview, shortlisted applicants shall provide certified true copies of certificates, diplomas and transcripts from previous studies at an internationally recognized higher education institution (university or university college) and transcripts. If the applicant is a foreign citizen, SLU requires a certified copy of the passport page disclosing personal data and photograph.
Union representatives:https://internt.slu.se/en/my-employment/employee-associations/kontaktpersoner-vid-rekrytering/ Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sveriges Lantbruksuniversitet
(org.nr 202100-2817), https://www.slu.se/
Skogsmarksgränd 17 (visa karta
)
907 36 UMEÅ Arbetsplats
Sveriges Lantbruksuniversitet (SLU) Kontakt
Head of Department
Carola Häggström carola.haggstrom@slu.se +46907868613 Jobbnummer
9990687