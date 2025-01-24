Postdoctoral Researcher in Sustainable Aluminium Alloy Design
Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB / Högskolejobb / Göteborg Visa alla högskolejobb i Göteborg
2025-01-24
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB i Göteborg
Are you driven by the idea of creating innovative, sustainable technologies that leave a positive mark on society? Do you want to lead the charge in transforming aluminium manufacturing by unlocking the potential of recycled materials and cutting-edge technologies? Join us at Chalmers, where you'll work at the forefront of materials science, pushing boundaries in alloy design, thermodynamic modeling, and additive manufacturing.
Background and Scope
Advancements in high-pressure die casting and metal additive manufacturing are driving innovation in aluminium alloy production. A critical focus is on increasing the use of recycled materials to achieve material circularity. This requires developing tolerant alloys that accommodate diverse compositions while maintaining performance, as well as exploring additive manufacturing for repairing and enhancing complex cast components.
This position is part of the ALCIRCUIT project, supported by MISTRA through MISTRA CHALLENGE, involving Chalmers, Jönköping University, and Lund University, alongside industrial partners. Employed at Chalmers, you will collaborate with experts from all three institutions, benefiting from advanced facilities and interdisciplinary support. The project's goal is to establish circular aluminium manufacturing through innovative materials design and IT-based system approaches.
If you're passionate about creating sustainable technologies with societal impact by mastering complex materials, this opportunity is for you!
Project Goals and Focus
The project aims to enable resource-efficient use of aluminium alloys, allowing scrap materials without compromising performance. Solutions will be developed for both casting and repair using techniques like additive manufacturing. Combining system-level thinking with tools such as thermodynamic modeling and machine learning, you will:
• Analyze the role of critical alloying elements.
• Develop methods for rapid experimental screening.
• Deliver scalable solutions for sustainable aluminium manufacturing.
About the division
The division of Materials and Manufacture covers the entire value chain from materials design, processing and characterisation to machining of primarily metals. Our work is interdisciplinary by nature and is addressing topics that have a direct impact on sustainability. The division is collaborating closely with other universities and research institutes and is implementing industry-academia partnerships through collaborative projects and strategic initiatives such as the Chalmers Centre for Metal Cutting Research (MCR).
Qualifications
You must:
• Have expertise in materials theory, thermodynamic modeling, and metals testing/characterization.
• Hold a PhD in Materials Science, Engineering Physics, Engineering Chemistry, or a related field, awarded within the last three years.*
• Work effectively both independently and in diverse teams.
• Communicate fluently in English, both written and verbal.
Preferred Qualifications:
• Knowledge of cast aluminium or additive manufacturing of aluminium alloys.
• Experience with data analytics and machine learning.
• The date shown in your doctoral degree certificate is the date we use, as this is the date you have met all requirements for the doctoral degree. Exceptions from the 3-year limit can be made for longer periods resulting from parental leave, sick leave or military service.
Main Responsibilities
Your primary tasks include:
• Developing data-driven approaches to assess alloying elements.
• Investigating critical elements in aluminium alloys for sustainability and performance.
• Creating rapid, efficient laboratory-scale materials assessment methods for casting and additive manufacturing
Your major responsibility as postdoc is to perform your own research in a research group. The position may also include teaching on undergraduate and master's levels as well as supervising master's and/or PhD students to a certain extent. Another important aspect involves collaboration within academia and with society at large. The position is meritorious for future research duties within academia as well as industry/the public sector.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two years with possibility for one year extension. You will be employed and will enjoy all employee benefits. Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
Please read more about the application procedure and apply on this webpage: https://www.chalmers.se/en/about-chalmers/work-with-us/vacancies/?rmpage=job&rmjob=13644&rmlang=UK
Application deadline: February 24, 2025
For questions, please contact:
Professor Lars Nyborg
Phone 031-7721257
E-mail: lars.nyborg@chalmers.se
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
Chalmers was founded in 1829 and has the same motto today as it did then: Avancez - forward. Ersättning
enligt kollektivavtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB
(org.nr 556479-5598) Jobbnummer
9124982