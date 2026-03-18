Postdoctoral Researcher in Pig Nutrition and Metabolism
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2026-03-18
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Department of applied Animal Science and Welfare
About the position
We are seeking a highly motivated postdoctoral researcher to join our research team in a project focusing on gut microbiome and gut health in pigs.
The successful candidate will work in projects focusing on the microbiome and immunological development in pigs in relation to nutrition and management. The research will focus on understanding how nutritional or management strategies influence gut health, metabolism, the microbiome and resistome in pigs, aiming to improve robustness and disease resistance. The research methodology is mainly based on different molecular biology tools including sequencing and bioinformatics.
Key Responsibilities:
• Conduct research focusing on how nutrition and management influence metabolism, immune function, microbiome and resistome in pigs.
• Utilize molecular tools to assess immune function in pigs
• Utilize bioinformatic tools to explore metagenomic and transcriptomic data sets from pigs and their living environments.
• Publish findings in high-impact scientific journals and present results at conferences.
Your profile
Reguirements:
• PhD in animal science, biology, veterinary medicine or eqvivalent.
• Experience from farm animal research projects, primarily pigs.
• Strong analytical skills, with experience from large scale data analysis from microbiome and resistome analyses.
• Experience from molecular biology work.
• Strong skills in bioinformatics, particularly with focus on handling of sequence data.
• Excellent communication skills and a relevant publication record.
• Ability to write and communicate fluently in English.
• Be able to understand Swedish.
The ability to work independently as well as collaboratively in a multidisciplinary research environment is considered an asset. Significant emphasis will be placed on personal qualities.
As postdoctoral appointments are career-developing positions for junior researchers, we are primarily looking for candidates with a doctoral degree that is three years old at most.
About us
The goal at our institution is to promote good animal husbandry and animal welfare as well as sustainable food production with high product quality. We do this through research and education on animals with a focus on feed and nutrition, management and the environment, ethology, animal ethics and animal welfare. We are about 125 employees working in Uppsala, Skara, Umeå and Gothenburg.
More information about the department: Department of Applied Animal Science and Welfare
Read more about our benefits and working at SLU by visiting: https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
Location:
Uppsala
Form of employment:
Temporary employment 24 months, with the possibility of extension.
Scope:
100%
Start date:
1 of June or as agreed.
Application:
Please submit your application before deadline 6 of April 2026. You can submit your application by clicking the button below.
Union representatives:https://internt.slu.se/en/my-employment/employee-associations/kontaktpersoner-vid-rekrytering/
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 4,000 employees, 6,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 4,5 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Ersättning
As agreement. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sveriges Lantbruksuniversitet
(org.nr 202100-2817), http://www.slu.se Arbetsplats
Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet Kontakt
Professor
Johan Dicksved firstname.lastnamne@slu.se +4618672810 Jobbnummer
9804359