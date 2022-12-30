Postdoctoral position in plant small RNA biology
Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Uppsala Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Uppsala
2022-12-30
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet i Uppsala
, Östhammar
, Solna
, Stockholm
, Ekerö
eller i hela Sverige
Department of Plant Biology
The successful applicant will work in the research group of Dr. Anders Hafrén https://andershafren.wixsite.com/website)
at the Department of Plant Biology, Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) (www.slu.se/en/vbsg) and Linnean Centre for Plant Biology in Uppsala, Sweden (http://lcpu.se/).
The department offers a creative and stimulating international environment and is one of several departments that make up the cluster 'Uppsala BioCenter' at SLU.
Read more about our benefits and what it is like to work at SLU at https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
Duties:
Small RNAs are the central components of RNA silencing in plants which provide sequence specificity for an extensive regulative layer in gene expression. This machinery is especially known for its role in defense against selfish nucleic acids including viruses and transposons, but it is also involved in the regulation of plant endogenous genes. Our current project is particularly interested in the role of intercellular and transgenerational mobility of small RNAs and associated regulation. One planned approach will be to utilize virus diversity for studying small RNA mobility, including antiviral defence and viral system interference, in conjunction with extensive small RNA profiling. We emphasize, however, that the project is highly explorative and the detailed research strategies are open to tailoring towards the hired postdoctoral researcher 's expertise and interest as well as other ongoing projects in the lab. An essential part of the work will be comparative virology, including genetics, biochemical and cell biological approaches using Arabidopsis as the primary plant model.
Qualifications:
We are looking for a highly motivated candidate with a fairly recent PhD degree in molecular biology with experience in cell molecular plant virology or related knowledge that the employer considers equivalent. Documented abilities to manage a laboratory research project and experience with molecular biology techniques in plants are required. Knowledge of genetic, biochemical, cell biological and/or proteomic approaches and virus handling is highly valued. Excellent communication skills in both oral and written English and the ability to work in a team are expected.
As postdoctoral appointments are career-developing positions for junior researchers, we are primarily looking for candidates with a doctoral degree that is three years old at most.
Place of work:
Uppsala
Form of employment:
Temporary employment 24 months, with the possibility of extension.
Extent:
100%
Starting date:
According to agreement.
Application:
We welcome your application no later than 2023-01-16, use the button below.
Academic union representatives:https://internt.slu.se/en/my-employment/employee-associations/kontaktpersoner-vid-rekrytering/
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) is a world-class international university with research, education and environmental assessment within the sciences for sustainable life. Its principal sites are in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, but activities are also conducted at research stations, experimental parks and educational establishments throughout Sweden. We bring together people who have different perspectives, but they all have one and the same goal: to create the best conditions for a sustainable, thriving and better world.
SLU has just over 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and a turnover of SEK 3 billion. The university has invested heavily in a modern, attractive environment on its campuses.www.slu.se Ersättning
Månadslön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sveriges Lantbruksuniversitet
(org.nr 202100-2817), http://www.slu.se Arbetsplats
Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet Kontakt
Anders Hafrén, Biträdande Universitetslektor anders.hafren@slu.se anders.hafren@slu.se Jobbnummer
7301450