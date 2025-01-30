Postdoctoral position in metabolomics at the Swedish Metabolomics Centre
Institutionen för skoglig genetik och växtfysiologi
The Department of Forest Genetics and Plant Physiology is part of Umeå Plant Science Centre (UPSC, https://www.upsc.se),
which is a centre of excellence for experimental plant research and forest biotechnology in northern Sweden. We want to conduct excellent and innovative basic research and create knowledge for the benefit of forestry, agriculture, the environment and society.
The Swedish Metabolomics Centre (SMC), a national platform within SciLifeLab, is located at the Umeå Plant Science Centre (UPSC) at Umeå University. Originally established with a focus on plant-based research, SMC has since expanded its expertise to encompass a wide range of disciplines, including medical research. Over the past decade, the centre has successfully carried out approximately 1,000 service-based projects, contributing to hundreds of scientific publications. SMC offers advanced mass spectrometry-based analysis of metabolites and lipids in biological tissues and fluids. Our mission is to serve as a leading knowledge hub in metabolomics and related disciplines.
At SMC, you will collaborate with a team of highly specialized experts and have access to state-of-the-art mass spectrometry instruments, including GC-TOFMS, LC-QTOFMS, LC-TQMSMS, and RF/SPE-IM-QTOFMS, ensuring cutting-edge analytical capabilities. This position is part of the Metabolomics Computational Group within SciLifeLab and involves collaborative research with the metabolomics platform at the Novo Nordisk Foundation Centre for Basic Metabolic Research (CBMR), University of Copenhagen.
Join us in advancing the field of metabolomics through cutting-edge research and collaborations.
About the position
We are seeking an experienced specialist in bioinformatics, chemometrics, or a related field in chemical-analytical data processing. The project focuses specifically on method development in metabolomics and mass spectrometry-based data analysis, ranging from preprocessing of raw instrument data to final analysis results. The goal is to further develop and streamline mass spectrometry-based services, benefiting both SMC's operations and the global research community.
The primary objective of the project is to optimize and advance methodologies in metabolomics, lipidomics and fluxomics, with the aim of making these services more widely accessible to the research community. SMC provides a wide range of services for various types of samples and research questions, which means the project offers flexibility and opportunities to address diverse scientific challenges. Additionally, there is an opportunity to participate in larger collaborative projects within SciLifeLab and CBMR, focusing on our shared preprocessing methodologies and service development.
Your profile
We are seeking a candidate with a Ph.D. in metabolomics, bioinformatics, chemometrics, or a related field. Extensive knowledge in combined chromatography and mass spectrometry data analysis essential. Experience in preprocessing of mass spectrometry-based data is an advantage, including practical experience with open-source software such as XCMS, MzMine, MS-Dial, and OpenMS, as well as manufacturer-specific software. The ability to independently conduct data analysis and present scientific conclusions based on metabolomics data at an internationally competitive level is also desirable. Experience in programming is required, e.g. in language MATLAB, Python, R. You should have a strong interest in research and be able to work both independently and creatively. Excellent communication skills, both spoken and written, in English are required.
The position is intended for a junior researcher, and we are primarily seeking individuals who have completed their PhD no more than three years ago.
About us
UPSC belongs to two universities, Umeå University (https://www.umu.se)
and the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU; https://www.slu.se).
About 200 people from more than 40 different nationalities work here. We host some 30 principal investigators, and our researchers have access to state-of-the-art analytical platforms, unique tree germplasm resources and plant growth facilities. We strive for a collaborative work environment and support our scientists throughout all career stages by providing professional training opportunities and individual career mentoring.
Read more about our benefits and working at SLU by visiting: https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
Location:
Department of Forest Genetics and Plant Physiology, SLU, Umeå.
Form of employment:
Temporary employment 24 months, with the possibility of extension.
Scope:
100%
Start date:
As agreed.
Application:
Please submit your application before deadline 28 February 2025. You can submit your application by clicking the button below.
