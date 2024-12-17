Postdoctoral position in Bio-Fuel Production from Bio-Oils and Biomass
2024-12-17
Drive the future of sustainable energy! Join our team to develop cutting-edge catalytic processes that transform waste materials into renewable chemicals and fuels. Make a meaningful impact in the transition to a more sustainable world.
About the Project
Join us in advancing sustainable solutions for the future. This project focuses on developing innovative catalytic processes to support the creation of bio-refineries that convert waste materials into chemicals and fuels. Your work will contribute to a more sustainable and resource-efficient world.
About Us
This position is part of the Division of Chemical Engineering within the Department of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering at Chalmers University of Technology. Our team is known for its collaborative and multidisciplinary approach, blending experimental and modeling techniques. We take pride in addressing both fundamental scientific challenges and practical industrial applications. You will also be part of the Competence Centre for Catalysis (KCK), a dynamic research environment fostering innovation in catalytic technologies.
We are committed to cultivating an inclusive and supportive workplace where diverse perspectives and ideas thrive.
Key Responsibilities
Your primary goal will be to conduct research supporting the development of bio-refineries. This work focuses on catalytic reactions, for transforming bio-oils and waste biomass into renewable chemicals and fuels. Key aspects of your role include:
• Developing and testing novel catalysts for bio-fuel/bio-chemical production.
• Exploring and optimizing process conditions.
• Investigating and addressing catalyst deactivation mechanisms.
You will engage in experimental research involving:
• Catalyst testing in high-hydrogen-pressure reactors.
• Comprehensive product analysis using advanced tools such as GC, GCxGC/MS, GPC and NMR.
• Characterizing solids through methods like elemental analysis and NMR
• Conducting in-depth catalyst characterization using techniques such as XRD, BET, SEM, TEM, TPR, TPD, DRIFT, and XPS.
As part of your role, you will share your findings through presentations and scientific publications. Your contributions will help advance our understanding of sustainable catalytic processes.
The position may also include supervising master's and/or PhD students to a certain extent. Another important aspect involves collaboration within academia and with society at large. The position is meritorious for future research duties within academia as well as industry/the public sector.
Qualifications
• You shuould hold PhD degree in Catalysis or a closely related field (you must hold a doctoral degree awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline).
• The position requires sound verbal and written communication skills in English. Swedish is not a requirement but Chalmers offers Swedish courses.
We value diverse perspectives and experiences, and we encourage candidates from all backgrounds to apply
• The date shown in your doctoral degree certificate is the date we use, as this is the date you have met all requirements for the doctoral degree. Exceptions from the 3-year limit can be made for longer periods resulting from parental leave, sick leave or military service.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document as: CV, Surname) including:
• CV, include complete list of publications
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous research fields and main research results
• Describe your future goals
Other documents:
• Attested copies of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: 20, January, 2025
For questions, please contact:
Louise Olsson, Head of Division and Professor at Chemical Engineering, e-mail: louise.olsson@chalmers.se
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
Chalmers was founded in 1829 and has the same motto today as it did then: Avancez - forward. Ersättning
