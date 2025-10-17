Postdoctor in Medical Biochemistry and Cell Biology
The University of Gothenburg tackles society's challenges with diverse knowledge. 56 000 students and 6 600 employees make the university a large and inspiring place to work and study. Strong research and attractive study programmes attract researchers and students from around the world. With new knowledge and new perspectives, the University contributes to a better future.The Institute of Biomedicine is involved in both research and education. In both of these areas, we focus on fundamental knowledge of the living cell - what it consists of, how it works, how its function is directed by the genetic material, and how it interacts with various kinds of micro-organisms. Using this knowledge, we try to elucidate the causes of diseases, and find new ways to diagnose and treat them.
The Institute is composed of the following four departments:
• The Department of Infectious Diseases
• The Department of Microbiology and Immunology
• The Department of Medical Biochemistry and Cell Biology
• The Department of Laboratory Medicine
At present, the institute has about 340 employees and approximately 450 million SEK in total assets.
Subject area
Medical Biochemistry and Cell Biology.
Subject area description
The overall aim of the project is to increase our understanding of the molecular basis of the upstream/downstream targets of Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) receptor tyrosine kinase.
Duties
The postdoctoral fellow will be engaged in projects focused on mechanisms that regulate initiation, growth and survival ALK positive tumors and their microenvironment. The postdoc will use a broad range of approaches, such as genetics, proteomics, cell biology and in vivo modeling in Drosophila to understand ALK function both during novel developmental processes and disease. They will be involved in primarily Drosophila, but also cell culture models of ALK positive tumprs. Signaling pathways will be further investigated in these models with consideration of their pathological relevance.
Eligibility
The eligibility criteria for employing teaching staff are set out in Chapter 4 of the Higher Education Ordinance and in the Appointment Procedure for Teaching Posts at the University of Gothenburg.
To be eligible for appointment as a postdoc, the applicant is required to have a doctoral degree, a doctoral degree in art or a foreign degree that is deemed to be equivalent to a doctoral degree. This eligibility requirement must be met before the employment decision is made.
In the first instance, those who have completed their degree no more than three years prior to the end of the application period shall be considered. Those who have completed their degree more than three years prior to the end of the application period may also be considered in the first instance if special grounds exist. Special grounds relate to leave of absence due to illness, parental leave, commissions of trust within union organisations, service within the defence services or other similar circumstances, as well as clinical service or service/assignment relevant to the subject area.
Assessment criteria
A high level of English communication and writing skills are an important requirement. The candidate is expected to be active in designing and implementing their projects, and also to collaborate closely with other members of the team. Methods used require knowledge in genetics, cell biology, biochemistry, proteomics and histology in Drosophila. Experience in Drosophila with screening, genetic modification, live imaging, proteomic and biochemical assays is required. Expertise in analysis of datasets from proteomic and transcriptomic analyses is a merit. Knowledge of ALK is an advantage. Laboratory knowledge and documented training regarding handling/working with Drosophila is a requirement.
Regulations for the evaluation of qualifications for academic positions are given in Chapter 4,
Section 3 - 4 of the Higher Education Ordinance.
Employment
The employment is full time and temporary, two years with the possibility of one year's extension, with placement at the Institute of Biomedicine. First day of employment as agreed.
Contact information
Ruth Palmer, Professor. Phone: +46 31 786 3906, e-mail: ruth.palmer@gu.se
Application
Submit your application via the University of Gothenburg's recruitment portal by clicking the "Apply" button. It is your responsibility to ensure that the application is complete as per the vacancy notice, and that the University receives it by the final application deadline.
The application should contain:
• A cover letter giving a brief description of previous research experience, and a motivation to why you are applying
• A CV including a list of publications
• Contact details of two references
• Proof of completed PhD
Applications must be received by: 2025-11-07
Information for International Applicants
Choosing a career in a foreign country is a big step. Thus, to give you a general idea of what we and Gothenburg have to offer in terms of benefits and life in general for you and your family/spouse/partner please visit: https://www.gu.se/en/about-the-university/welcome-services https://www.movetogothenburg.com/
