Postdoctor, Greenhouse Gas Emissions from Soils and Mitigation Strategies
2024-12-20
Institutionen för mark och miljö
The Department of Soil and Environment at SLU seeks a postdoctoral researcher to contribute to multiple ongoing projects focused on reducing greenhouse gas emissions from cultivated soils. The position will primarily involve work on two major projects: Evaluating measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from cultivated peat soils while maintaining biomass production and investigating biochar effects on nitrous oxide emissions under Nordic conditions.
Research Context:
You will join a dynamic research environment studying climate change mitigation in agriculture. The position is connected to established field experiments, including SLU's long-term peat soil research facility at Broddbo and the newly established Ultuna biochar field trial. These projects address critical knowledge gaps regarding greenhouse gas emissions from agricultural soils and the evaluation of mitigation measures.
You will be part of the Soil and Environment Department's Agricultural Water Management research group, supervised by Dr. Örjan Berglund. The position involves close collaboration with researchers across SLU departments and international partners.
About the position
As a postdoctoral researcher in this project, you will be able to explore and understand greenhouse gas emissions from cultivated soils, focusing on identifying sustainable solutions to reduce them. Your work will involve designing and conducting field and laboratory studies and planning and performing greenhouse gas flux measurements using advanced sensors.
The role includes analysing and modelling greenhouse gas emissions and evaluating the effects of various management practices, such as biochar application, cover cropping, and groundwater level regulation. You will be expected to prepare scientific publications, present research findings, and collaborate with national and international research partners.
Additionally, you will be key in project reporting and stakeholder communication, allowing you to influence research and practical applications in this critical field.
Your profile
Required Qualifications:
• PhD degree awarded within the last year in agricultural sciences or soil science
• Documented experience with greenhouse gas measurements from soils
• Experience in field and laboratory research methods for soil-vegetation analyses and measurements
• Experience with automated gas chambers from Eosense for measuring gas fluxes and the Gasmet FTIR spectrometer.
• Demonstrated ability to independently plan and execute research activities
• Excellent communication skills in English, both written and verbal
• Valid driver's license
Merits:
• Programming skills (R, Python, or similar) for data analysis
• Knowledge of process-based modelling for soil-water-vegetation systems
• Understanding of temperate-boreal agricultural systems
• Track record of publishing in peer-reviewed journals
About us
The Department of Soil and Environment is a leading soil research institution, both nationally and internationally. Our research focuses on fundamental soil properties and processes and how soil functions are affected by changes in environmental conditions, including climate change. Through research, environmental analysis and education, we contribute knowledge about future sustainable land use and develop new solutions for decision-making in agriculture, forestry and the urban environment. The working environment at the department is international, and we have around 100 employees.
Our research is carried out in seven subject groups focusing on Soil Biology, Soil Nutrient Cycling, Soil Chemistry, Agricultural Water Management, Soil and Environmental Physics, Soil Mechanics and Soil Management, and the Biogeochemistry of Forest Soils. We are responsible for important research infrastructure in soil chemistry and soil physics laboratories, an X-ray scanner, long-term field experiments, a lysimeter facility, and the field research stations at Lanna and Lövsta. The Department participates in approximately 30 courses at undergraduate and advanced levels.
We are a part of the Soil, Water and Environment Center at SLU (MVM-center), which provides links to research on water systems, recycling and bioenergy. Our work is aligned with national environmental and climate goals and the Sustainable Development Goals. We are situated at Campus Ultuna in Uppsala and Skara. Read more about the department here (https://www.slu.se/en/departments/soil-environment/).
Read more about our benefits and working at SLU by visiting: https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
Location:
Uppsala
Form of employment:
Employment 2 years with the possibility of extension.
Scope:
100%
Start date:
Spring 2024 or as agreed.
Application:
Please submit your application before deadline 31st of January 2025. You can submit your application by clicking the button below.
