Postdoc: Wood-fungal mycelia networks for novel materials
2024-10-11
Department of Forest Biomaterials and Technology
The position is a unique opportunity to contribute to the development of sustainable materials that have the potential to contribute to the building industry. Subject area of the postdoctoral research position is focused on the innovative use of fungal mycelia in the development of biomaterials and exploitation of the mycelium potential as a sustainable and efficient material in the construction and materials science sectors. The fellowship offers a chance to explore the intricate dynamics, growth patterns, and ecological significance of mycelial networks using advanced methodologies. Ideal candidates should have a strong background in mycology, microbiology, molecular biology, or related fields, with experience in data analysis and experimental design.
About the position
The successful candidate will participate in teamwork but also have the opportunity to develop her/his own research approaches and ideas in the subject area. Key responsibilities of the candidate are to investigate the biological, chemical, and physical interactions between fungal mycelia and wood substrates and conduct research on the development/incorporation of fungal mycelia into wood-based biomaterials to enhance their energy-saving properties. The candidate should also link basic studies on fungal mycelia to wood durability issues through the development and optimization of wood protection processes. The candidate will work in the SLU's accredited laboratory on wood durability and protection methods.
The postdoctoral fellow is expected to work together with an international group of researchers and industry representatives in the frame of a European project starting in the autumn of 2024. The candidate should contribute by publishing scientific articles, and have an affinity to participate in the writing of research applications.
Your profile
Eligible for employment as a postdoctoral fellow are those who hold a PhD degree or equivalent academic qualifications in Biology, Microbiology, Biotechnology, Materials Science, Environmental Science, or a related field with an emphasis of the subject area. As postdoctoral appointments are career-developing positions for junior researchers, we are primarily looking for candidates with a doctoral degree that is three years old at most. We expect a candidate with a strong background in fungal biology, mycology, and interactions with biomaterials, e.g. wood bio-deterioration and degradation. Experience with material characterization techniques, biodegradation testing and fungal molecular approaches is an asset. The candidate must have a proven record of accomplishment of scientific publications and ability to work independently and as part of a multidisciplinary team. A good knowledge of spoken English and writing skills are essential. On consideration for appointment as a postdoctoral fellow, the emphasis is primarily set on the applicant's qualifications and the ability to approach in a creative way the research field of interest.
About us
The Department is a part of the Faculty of Forest Sciences, has 50 employees and is located in both Umeå and Uppsala. The Department carries out high quality research, graduate and postgraduate education on a high international level and collaborates with society and industry to develop a bio-based economy where forest biomaterials are an important resource. The major focus in Uppsala lies on wood science and technology with research and education on wood materials from nano- to macro level, wood adhesives and composites, and with accredited testing of wood products and treatments. Read more about the Dept., SLU at: https://www.slu.se/institutioner/skogens-biomaterial-teknologi/
Location:
Uppsala, Sweden
Form of employment:
Temporary employment 24 months
Scope:
100%
Start date:
As agreed.
Application:
Please submit your application before deadline 13th of november 2024.
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 3 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Ersättning
