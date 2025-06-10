Postdoc in Production of renewable fuels and chemicals using catalysis
2025-06-10
Contribute to research that supports the development of sustainable bio-refineries.
This project focuses on producing chemicals and fuels from waste materials through the development of novel catalytic processes. The work aims to advance technologies that enable more resource-efficient and environmentally friendly production methods.
About us
This position is at Chemical Engineering division of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering department at Chalmers. We have a wide range of experience and work both experimentally and with modeling. We have a long tradition of working with both fundamental scientific questions and applied problems together with industry. This position is within the Competence Centre for Catalysis (KCK).
Who we are looking for
We seek candidates with the following qualifications:
For this position it is required to have a PhD in Catalysis. To qualify for the position of postdoc, you must hold a doctoral degree awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline. * It is a merit to have experience in working with bio-oils, biomass or organic chemistry.
The position requires sound verbal and written communication skills in English. Swedish is not a requirement but Chalmers offers Swedish courses.
You are expected to be somewhat accustomed to teaching, and to demonstrate good potential within research and education.
• The date shown in your doctoral degree certificate is the date we use, as this is the date you have met all requirements for the doctoral degree. Exceptions from the 3-year limit can be made for longer periods resulting from parental leave, sick leave or military service.
What you will do
The overall goal with this project is to perform research that can aid the development of future bio-refineries that produces chemicals and fuels based on bio-oils and waste biomass. Catalytic hydrotreatment, which will be the focus of this project, is a very strong technique that can be used to produce renewable chemicals and fuels. The objective of the project is to develop novel catalysts for the process as well as examined process conditions and catalyst deactivation.
The catalyst will be tested in high hydrogen pressure reactors and the gas, liquid will be analysed with GC, GCxGC/MS and NMR. The solids will be characterized with elemental analysis, NMR, Maldi, etc. The catalysts will be throughly characterized using for example XRD, BET, SEM, TEM, TPR, TPD, DRIFT and XPS.
The position will involve reporting current research results in both written and oral form as well as authoring scientific research publications.
The position may also include teaching on undergraduate and master's levels as well as supervising master's and/or PhD students to a certain extent. Another important aspect involves collaboration within academia and with society at large. The position is meritorious for future research duties within academia as well as industry/the public sector.
What we offer
Chalmers provides a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses to help you settle in.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two/three years.
Application Procedure
Please submit your application in English as PDF files according to the instructions below. Each file should not exceed 40 MB. Note: The system does not support Zip files.
1. CV
Name the document as: CV, [Your Surname]. Include the following:
• A comprehensive CV, including a complete list of publications.
• Details of previous teaching and pedagogical experience.
2. Personal Letter
Name the document as: Personal Letter, [Your Surname]. Limit the letter to 1-3 pages and include:
• A brief introduction about yourself.
• A summary of your previous research fields and key research outcomes.
• An outline of your future goals and research focus.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: July 10, 2025
Interviews might be held continously.
For questions please contact:
Louise Olsson
Email: louise.olsson@chalmers.se
Derek Creaser
Email: derek.creaser@chalmers.se
We look forward to your application!
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
