Postdoc in Plant Molecular Biology Focus: Evolution of Plant Autophagy
2025-12-08
Department of Plant Biology
About the position
Our group investigates how autophagy, a fundamental catabolic pathway essential for longevity and fitness, has diversified across eukaryotes (PMID: 39757240). By examining autophagy through an evolutionary lens, we uncover molecular innovations that can be harnessed to improve crop performance in sustainable and climate-smart agriculture (PMID: 29365132). We are seeking a highly motivated postdoctoral researcher to join our project, which aims to identify and characterize the molecular components underlying the diversification of plant autophagy across diverse lineages of green plants. The position is based at the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU), Uppsala, Sweden.
Your profile
We are looking for a highly motivated, committed, and responsible researcher who is ready to take an active lead in driving the project forward. We value strong teamwork skills, clear communication, initiative, and good organizational abilities.
Basic requirements:
• PhD degree in plant biology, preferably with a focus on molecular and cell biology
• Demonstrated ability to conduct and complete research projects, evidenced by publications in internationally peer-reviewed journals
• Ability to formulate a clear research vision describing how your previous expertise will advance the project
• Ability to generate testable hypotheses, identify suitable approaches, and carry out accurate and comprehensive documentation of all research and data
• Fluency in written and spoken English
Merits:
• Experience in bioinformatics and/or structural biology
• Experience working with a diverse range of plant model organisms
As postdoctoral appointments are career-developing positions for junior researchers, we are prioritizing candidates with a doctoral degree that is three years old at most.
About us
The department conducts fundamental and strategic research in plant biology and breeding on agricultural crops, forest trees, biofuel crops and model organisms. The Department of Plant Biology is located at the Uppsala BioCenter, which brings together departments with strong competence of international standard in plant biology, pathology, microbiology, food science, chemistry and biotechnology of great relevance for agriculture and forestry. The Uppsala BioCenter offers excellent facilities for breeding activities including state-of the art greenhouses and climate chambers and molecular genetics and microscopy laboratories.
The department is responsible for basicand advanced courses in general and molecular genetics, cell biology, plant physiology, plant breeding and molecular plant-interactions. In addition, the department contributes to various courses together with other departments.
For more information about the department: Department of Plant Biology
Read more about our benefits and working at SLU by visiting: https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
Location:
Uppsala.
Form of employment:
Temporary employment 24 months, with the possibility of extension.
Scope:
100%.
Start date:
As agreed.
Application:
Please submit your application before deadline 22 January 2026. You can submit your application by clicking the button below.
Union representatives:https://internt.slu.se/en/my-employment/employee-associations/kontaktpersoner-vid-rekrytering/
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 4,000 employees, 6,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 4,5 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Ersättning
