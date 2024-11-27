Postdoc in Modelling cities and buildings in the integrated energy system
2024-11-27
Are you passionate about creating sustainable energy solutions? This postdoc position offers an exciting opportunity to delve into the intersection of building heating demands, urban energy systems, and the transition to renewable electricity. By applying advanced energy system modelling, you will explore how buildings in urban environments can provide smart, flexible solutions to stabilize electricity systems and support the integration of renewable energy sources.
Project description
Integration is central to smart energy systems. Through integration, smart energy-efficient solutions are created. Buildings constitute a large part of the energy system and heat constitutes a large part of building's energy needs. Building's heating demand is thus central to creating smart integrated solutions. The electricity system is characterized by an increasing share of intermittent power. With the flexibility the heating system can offer the electricity system, buildings in cities can contribute to stabilizing the electricity system and thus to a greater proportion of renewable electricity being managed. This project, with the help of energy system modelling, will analyze how urban buildings can offer the electricity system flexibility in smart ways.
Information about the division
At the Division of Energy Technology, we conduct research and offer education in energy technology and energy systems. Our work is characterised by the combination of systems-level projects with research on energy transformation and transition processes, and our participation in a great number of national and international research projects. The division is highly international with staff of many nationalities. The research of the Energy System Group focuses on energy transitions, sustainable energy systems, and energy systems technology with a particular emphasis on modelling analysis of transitions of the power, heat and transport sectors and on sectoral interactions.
Major responsibilities
Your major responsibility as postdoc is to perform your own research in a research group. The position may also include teaching on undergraduate and master's levels as well as supervising master's and/or PhD students to a certain extent. Another important aspect involves collaboration within academia and with society at large. The position is meritorious for future research duties within academia as well as industry/the public sector.
Qualifications
To qualify for the position of postdoc, you must hold a doctoral degree awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline. PhD in energy systems assessment and modelling etc.
Experience/knowledge of: energy systems assessment and modelling, local energy systems, energy in cities, energy in buildings, urban climate transitions, spatial aspects of energy, sectoral linkages, mixed methods approaches, and stakeholder interviews. Excellent writing and communication skills in English are required.
• The date shown in your doctoral degree certificate is the date we use, as this is the date you have met all requirements for the doctoral degree. Exceptions from the 3-year limit can be made for longer periods resulting from parental leave, sick leave or military service.
Contract terms
The time period for the position is two years with a possible one-year extension.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with 20240634 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document as: CV, Surname, Ref. number) including:
• CV, include complete list of publications
• Previous teaching and pedagogical experiences
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous research fields and main research results
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Attested copies of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: 2025-01-15
For questions, please contact:
Professor Erik Ahlgren, Energy Technology, erik.ahlgren@chalmers.se
, 031-7725247
Professor Simon Harvey, Energy Technology, simon.harvey@chalmers.se
, 031-7728531
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
Chalmers was founded in 1829 and has the same motto today as it did then: Avancez - forward.
