Postdoc in inorganic chemistry and synthesis of battery materials
Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB / Högskolejobb / Göteborg Visa alla högskolejobb i Göteborg
2025-04-04
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB i Göteborg
Are you interested in developing materials for next-generation batteries using recycled resources? We are looking for a postdoctoral researcher with a background in inorganic chemistry to contribute to research that supports a more sustainable and circular use of materials. This position offers the opportunity to work hands-on in the lab while being part of a collaborative environment involving both academic and industrial partners.
Project overview
The project is divided into two main tasks:
• Recovery of iron from steel waste - This involves leaching and precipitation under controlled conditions to produce high-purity iron salts.
• Synthesis of battery materials - Using the recovered salts, you will synthesize compounds such as LiFePO4 and sodium-ion Prussian blue analogues.
About the research
This project is a collaboration between two research groups at Chalmers: Industrial Materials Recycling and Multiscale Inorganic Materials, both part of the Energy and Materials division. Together, the groups consist of over 35 researchers from more than 14 countries and share a common goal of advancing sustainable material systems for the energy transition.
The Industrial Materials Recycling group focuses on recycling technologies such as aqueous chemistry, solvent extraction, and high-temperature processes to recover valuable elements from batteries, electronic waste, and metallurgical residues. These recovered materials are also used to create new functional materials, supporting a circular approach to resource use.
The Multiscale Inorganic Materials group works with the synthesis and characterization of complex materials for energy-related applications, including battery components. Within this project, the group contributes expertise in advanced synthesis and materials design, with a particular focus on the performance of recycled versus commercial precursors.
Both groups are active within the Competence Centre for Recycling (CCR) and collaborate closely with Swedish and European industry.
More about the research groups:
• Industrial Materials Recycling
• Multiscale Inorganic Materials
Main responsibilities
• Conduct experimental research in inorganic chemistry and materials synthesis, with a focus on hydrometallurgical processes and battery material precursors
• Work in close collaboration with researchers and industry partners
• Co-supervise PhD students and contribute to teaching at B.Sc. and M.Sc. level
• Participate in group activities, seminars, and conferences.
Qualifications
• PhD in Chemistry or Materials Science (awarded no more than three years before the application deadline*)
• Documented experience in inorganic chemistry and/or synthesis of battery materials
• Hands-on experience with laboratory techniques such as leaching, crystallization, and materials synthesis
• Ability to work in an international and interdisciplinary research environment
• Excellent communication skills in English (spoken and written)
• Knowledge of a Nordic language is meritorious, but not required. Swedish courses are available through Chalmers.
Applications without a documented knowledge of chemistry will be disregarded.
• Exceptions to the 3-year limit can be made for reasons such as parental leave, sick leave or military service.
Please note:
Since the department is also a nuclear facility, only citizens of the countries who are signatory of Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons can apply and be considered for the position. Please check the status of your country before applying.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two to three years.
What we offer
Chalmers provides a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be written in English and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document as: CV, Surname) including:
• CV, include complete list of publications
• Previous teaching and pedagogical experiences.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous research fields and main research results
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Attested copies of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: 16 May, 2025
For questions, please contact:
Martina Petranikova, Energy and Materialsmartina.petranikova@chalmers.se
Daniel Weber, Energy and Materialsdaniel.weber@chalmers.se
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. *** Ersättning
enligt kollektivavtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB
(org.nr 556479-5598) Jobbnummer
9266304