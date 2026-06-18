Postdoc In 6g Rdt-Assisted Situation-Aware Isac Dmimo For Robust Its & Ntn
Chalmers Tekniska Högskola Aktiebolag / Högskolejobb / Göteborg Visa alla högskolejobb i Göteborg
2026-06-18
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Would you like to be part of designing next generation mobile communications system?
Please consider to apply for our open Postdoc position in 6G radio digital twin (RDT)-assisted situation-aware integrated sensing and communications (ISAC) in distributed multiple-input multiple output (D-MIMO) systems for resilient and efficient intelligent transport systems (ITS) and 6G-integrated non-terrestrial networks (6G-NTN)!
Chalmers University of Technology is located in Gothenburg on the scenic west coast of Sweden. It is among the top research schools in Europe. The research environment is international and English is the working language.
Chalmers has a long tradition of international research in wireless communications in close collaboration with top international academia as well as both local and international telecommunications and automotive industry. A large part of such research is performed at the Department of Electrical Engineering (E2), where this post-doctoral position is announced. E2 is engaged in both fundamental and applied research, spanning a large variety of research areas including Automatic Control, Automation, Mechatronics, Biomedical Engineering, Communication Systems and Information Theory, Signal Processing and Antennas. Cross-disciplinary research is central and encouraged through projects across different groups within the Department.
About us
At the https://www.chalmers.se/en/departments/e2/
(E2) research and education are performed in the areas of Communications, Antennas and Optical Networks, Systems and Control, Signal processing and Biomedical engineering, and Electric Power Engineering. We work with sustainable and smart solutions to societal challenges, such as energy efficiency and electrification in areas ranging from transport and production systems to communication solutions and biomedical engineering.https://www.chalmers.se/en/departments/e2/research/communications-antennas-and-optical-networks/
(CAOS) conducts research and education in wireless and optical technologies for communication and sensing. Combining fundamental and applied research, we address challenges in sustainability, security, and next-generation communication systems. The division also plays a key role in engineering education, particularly within the Master's programme in Information and Communication Technology.
The https://www.chalmers.se/en/departments/e2/research/communications-antennas-and-optical-networks/communication-systems/employs
around 45 people, including 9 faculty and 25 PhD students, and is active in a wide range of topics in digital communication. These include 6G wireless systems, hardware-constrained communication, localization and sensing, vehicular communications, fiber-optical communication, and distributed information systems. The Wireless Systems team within the Communication Systems Group has a long and strong track record on 4G, 5G and 6G and Beyond mobile communications systems with currently 4 PhD students and 2 Postdocs.
About the research project
In this research environment, a postdoctoral researcher will be recruited within the Wireless Systems team to perform world-class research on 6G RDT-assisted situation-aware ISAC D-MIMO systems for resilient and efficient ITS and 6G-NTN. You will participate in interdisciplinary national and international research projects on 6G wireless systems with a special focus on proactive beamforming and resource allocation.
In particular, you will be active within our new Chalmers Area of Advance Transport project https://research.chalmers.se/en/project/12938,
and in our ongoing Swedish Research Council (VR) Research Environment https://research.chalmers.se/en/project/12006.
The appointment offers great opportunities to qualify for further research positions within academia or industry as we have numerous ongoing collaborations with the leading academic groups and industry both nationally and internationally, such as the EU Horizon Europe 6G-IA projects https://robust-6g.eu/and https://www.eco-enet.eu/,
and within our research center https://www.chalmers.se/en/centres/witech/
at Chalmers, in particular within the project "Distributed communication and radar sensing convergence" (DisCouRSe).
Who we are looking for
The following requirements are mandatory:
A doctoral degree in Electrical Engineering, Engineering Physics, Applied Mathematics, Computer Science,
Communication or an equivalent foreign degree. This eligibility requirement must be met no later than the time the employment decision is made
Strong skills in mathematical analysis are essential, particularly communication theory, statistical signal processing, and optimization
techniques
Strong skills in simulation techniques
Strong written and verbal communication skills in English
Excellent presentation and collaborative skills
Strong interest in interdisciplinary work with researchers and engineers from other fields
Previous first-author publication experience in IEEE journals
You are expected to be somewhat accustomed to teaching, and to demonstrate good potential within research and education.
The following experience will strengthen your application:
Knowledge in cooperative communications, distributed MIMO, integrated sending and communications (ISAC), reconfigurable intelligent surfaces (RISs), cell-free Massive MIMO at mm-wave and (sub-)THz are highly advantageous
Knowledge in non-terrestrial networks (NTN), in particular low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites and high altitude platform stattions (HAPS) are highly advantageous
Knowledge in digital twinning is highly advantageous
Knowledge in machine learning is highly advantageous
Knowledge in mobile communications systems, resource allocation, and backhauling/fronthauling, both wireless and fiber-optical are advantageous
Knowledge about hardware components is advantageous
Knowledge in wireless security is advantageous
It is highly meritorious if the doctoral degree has been obtained within the last three years prior to the application deadline
Read more and apply here: https://www.chalmers.se/en/about-chalmers/work-with-us/vacancies/?rmpage=job&rmjob=14971&rmlang=UK Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Chalmers Tekniska Högskola Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556479-5598), https://www.chalmers.se/
Chalmers tekniska högskola (visa karta
)
412 96 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Chalmers tekniska högskola Jobbnummer
9971271