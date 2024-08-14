Post-doctor in CPS - focus on industrial automation and digitalization
2024-08-14
Luleå University of Technology is in strong growth with world-leading competence in several research areas. We shape the future through innovative education and ground-breaking research results, and based on the Arctic region, we create global social benefit. Our scientific and artistic research and education are conducted in close collaboration with international, national and regional companies, public actors and leading universities. Luleå University of Technology has a total turnover of SEK 1.9 billion per year. We currently have 1,840 employees and 17,670 students.
In the coming years, multi-billion investments will be made in large projects in Northern Sweden to create a fossil-free society both nationally and globally. Luleå University of Technology is involved in several of these cutting-edge research projects and in the societal transformation that they entail. We offer a broad range of courses and study programmes to match the skills in demand. We hope that you will help us to build the sustainable companies and societies of the future.The EISLAB division of the Department of Computer Science, Electrical and Space Engineering conducts research within Cyber-Physical Systems, Electronic Systems, and Machine Learning. EISLAB is involved in several large European projects on distributed system construction with a focus on IoT, systems of systems (SoS), and CPS. Present examples include Arrowhead fPVN (42 partners, from 11 countries in Europe) and AIMS5.0 (53 partners in Europe, large industries, small and medium-sized industries, research organizations, and universities). A major result is the Eclipse Arrowhead, an open-source software framework for industrial automation widely supported by European industry. For integration between software and hardware work beyond Moore's law addressing chiplet integration based on the SBU-CBM (Sequential Build-Up - Covalent Bounded Metallization. World leading interconnect results on polymer substrates, 1um line and space copper interconnect, 7um vias and multilayer passive L,C,R components, has been demonstrated and published.
Subject description
Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS) focuses on integrated software and application architectures with implementations of massively distributed embedded systems that interact with each other and their environment to enable secure, goal-driven, autonomous, and evolvable solutions.
Project description
You will work with some of the following areas of CPS:
• Chiplet integration technology based on the SBU-CBM process.
• Addressing integration performance parameters of importance to both cloud server technology and heterogeneous embedded IoT.
The work will be conducted as part of national or European projects with industrial partners. Targeted results will be produced, characterized and demonstrated and published in high ranked journals and conferences.
Duties
The position typically involves working in collaboration with both academia and industrial partners in Europe. Collaboration with the industry is thus important. In this, you will work closely with other LTU researchers and take part in the supervision of doctoral students. The position mainly includes work on research projects. Teaching and pedagogical development work are also included.
The holder of the position is expected to contribute in:
• Research within funded projects in collaboration with other senior researchers at EISLAB as well as postgraduate and civil engineering students.
• Financing activities defined in collaboration with the chaired professor and the division head.
• Education at the university at engineering, civil engineering, and postgraduate education levels, teaching, and supervision.
• Contribute to a healthy and forward-looking work climate at the division EISLAB, SRT, and Luleå University of Technology.
Qualifications
To be a qualified applicant, you must have an M.Sc. in CPS, Microelectroncis, Material science or the like. In the first instance, it should be considered that a doctorate has been awarded for a maximum of three years before the end of the application period.
You should be proficient in Microelectronics, (design/characterization/clean room work). Previous experience working with chiplet packaging and associated material sciences is valuable. Fluency in oral and written communication in English is a requirement.
Experience in international research collaboration, university-level teaching in English, are merits for the service.
Further information
Full-time fixed-term employment for two years with placement in Luleå. Starting: 2024-10-01.
For further information, please contact Jerker Delsing, Professor, (+46)706261931, jerker.delsing@ltu.se
Union representatives:
SACO-S Kjell Johansson (+46)920-49 1529 kjell.johansson@ltu.se
OFR-S Lars Frisk, (+46)920-49 1792 lars.frisk@ltu.se
Application
We would prefer that you apply for the position via the application button below, where you attach a personal letter as well as a CV and diploma. Please mark your application with the reference number below. The application and diploma must be written in Swedish or English.
Closing date for applications: September 4, 2024
