Post-doc in water treeing in dynamic high voltage cables
2023-06-07
We are looking for a highly motivated and ambitious candidate to strengthen our research team and support our research activities within the area of High Voltage Engineering and Technology. The focus of the research project is on elucidating degradation mechanisms of polymeric insulation of high voltage dynamic cables and developing computer models for predicting their lifetime. The project is conducted in close collaboration with academic and industrial partners.
Information about the division and the department
The Division of Electric Power Engineering conducts research within a broad range of topics in electric power technology. Our purpose is to develop interdisciplinary research areas within the university as well as with external partners. Research activities at the division are organized in four main areas: electric power systems, power electronics, electric machines and high voltage engineering. The strength of our research is based on a solid theoretical basis and extensive experimental verification in our laboratories as well as in the field. Our goals are to enhance the knowledge base regarding electrical systems for renewables, vehicles, buildings and industrial applications. The division works in tight collaboration with several industrial partners at national and international level. Furthermore, the division is hosting two centres of excellence, The Swedish Electromobility Centre and The Swedish Electricity Storage and Balancing Centre.
The position is with the research unit Power Grids and Components of the Division of Electric Power Engineering. The position is limited to 2 years and includes 10-15% of departmental work.
Major responsibilities
Your major responsibility as a post-doctoral researcher is to execute the experimental and computer simulation activities according to the project plan, deliver and communicate results to the project reference group, disseminate the research results in forms of scientific articles and presentations on meetings, conferences and workshops. Contribution to the educational activities at the Division is foreseen.
Qualifications
To be qualified for the position, the applicant must hold a PhD degree in Electric Power Engineering or Engineering Physics (with specialization on high voltage insulation and/or polymeric insulating materials) which is not older than 3 years; have experience in conducting experiments on electrical characterization of materials for high voltage insulation; have skills and experience in using computer modeling and simulations for analyzing high voltage systems and/or solving electromagnetic problems. Proficiency in English orally and in writing is required. An experience in studying water/electrical treeing in polymeric insulation, knowledge about Comsol Multiphysics software, ability to interpret results of measurements using computer models, completed courses on polymers physics/chemistry, are merits.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with Ref 20230384 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document as: CV, Surname, Ref. number) including:
• CV, include complete list of publications
• Previous teaching and pedagogical experiences
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous research fields and main research results
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Attested copies of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Application deadline: 2023-07-31
For questions, please contact:
Professor Yuriy Serdyuk, Division of Electric Power Engineering, yuriy.serdyuk@chalmers.se
, +46-(0)31-772 1624
