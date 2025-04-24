Portfolio Manager to the East Capital investment team
About East Capital Group
East Capital Group is a global asset manager based in Sweden since 1997. We offer a range of investment solutions within equities, fixed income securities, real estate, and alternatives. The essence of our business is not only to find attractive investment opportunities, but also to actively work to drive change, influencing industries around the world to become more sustainable.
Within East Capital Group you will find East Capital - specialising in emerging and frontier market strategies, East Capital Real Estate - managing commercial real estate investments in Central and Eastern Europe, Espiria - offering bespoke global and Nordic equities and fixed income strategies, and Adrigo - a Nordic long/short fund strategy targeting absolute returns. East Capital Group owns 49% of Cicero Fonder and 49% of Hjerta (Nordic Brokers Association), it also has a significant holding in the listed company Eastnine (OM:EAST), which owns, develops and manages modern and sustainable office and logistics premises in prime locations in the Baltics and Poland. For more information, visit our website www.eastcapital.group.
Job Description
We are looking for a portfolio manager to strengthen our investment team.
The ideal candidate will have a background in emerging/frontier markets and knowledge of how different businesses operate, fundamental analysis, financial modelling and equity valuation.
The person would be part of a team of portfolio managers and analysts based in Stockholm.
About The Role
The individual will assist with the management of various emerging market portfolios with a strong focus on ESG integration and active ownership:
Day-to-day portfolio management
Assisting lead portfolio manager with articulating fund approach and philosophy to external and internal audiences
Engagement with portfolio companies on material ESG issues
Ensuring integration of ESG and other processes into the portfolio management process
Assisting and training analysts regarding fundamental and ESG analysis
Preparation of intuitive and clear presentation material for internal and external audiences
Requirements
7-10 years of active equity asset management experience, in emerging markets
Strong understanding of ESG integration and particular SDG impact
Understanding of EU regulatory landscape (particularly SFDR and the EU taxonomy)
Track record of leading large engagements on material ESG matters with measurable outcomes
Relevant degree in economics, mathematics, finance or similar; MBA or CFA strongly preferred
Fluency in one or more emerging market language
Extensive experience with Excel, Bloomberg and other similar tools
Exceptionally strong interpersonal and presentation skills
Successful candidate
As a person, you are analytical, and you are able to make high quality evaluations both of data and text. East Capital is an entrepreneurial environment and you are expected to be committed and willing to contribute. You need to be confident with yourself and able to stand by your findings in conversation with senior colleagues and third parties. You need to be willing to work both with details and strategic issues.
If you are interested in this position, please apply through hr@eastcapital.com
Last day for applying is May 9, 2025. Så ansöker du
