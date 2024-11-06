Policy and Advocacy Officer to Global Patient Organization
Policy and Advocacy Officer to Global Patient Organization
As IFPA's Policy and Advocacy Officer, you will be working to influence the global health agenda. You will represent our interests at the United Nations and the World Health Organization, lead meetings with our community and drive change that improves the well-being of people affected by psoriatic disease.
Activities and priorities
IFPA's ability to deliver on its vision of a future where all people living with psoriatic disease enjoy good health and wellbeing depends on how well IFPA positions psoriatic disease in the international and regional global health agenda, as well as its ability to offer support to its member organizations so that they can execute national advocacy work at the best of their ability.
The Policy and Advocacy work can be divided into two main categories:
A. International policy work
As an international federation, IFPA is the representative of its members and the people living with psoriatic disease in the global health policy arena. IFPA's Policy and Advocacy department maintains relationships with major international agencies, establishes and maintains a network of relationships with other nongovernmental organizations working in global health, finds opportunities to promote IFPA's policy work and IFPA's cause at the global level, produces advocacy messages and finds ways to promote said messages. Moreover, IFPA's Policy and Advocacy department has a central role in providing tactics and material to IFPA member organizations, so that they can execute advocacy work in their countries the best way possible.
Coordinate and carry out targeted actions towards the United Nations and the World Health Organization
Plan and conduct targeted actions at events and meetings, internally and externally
Assist in liaising with international agencies and nongovernmental organizations
Produce and promote IFPA's advocacy messages
Produce material for IFPA members' advocacy
Coordinate projects related to IFPA's advocacy work
B. Regional work
The regional work has its roots in the implementation of the recommendations from the 2016 World Health Organization Global Report on Psoriasis. IFPA's Advocacy and Policy department has had as main tactic in this area the execution of the IFPA Flagship program IFPA Forum, organized regionally since 2022. IFPA plans to strengthen its regional work, in accordance with its strategy 2021-2030.
Activities related to regional work include:
Assist in coordinating the yearly regional IFPA Forum, in collaboration with the identified partners
Follow-up past regional IFPA Forums
Support regional and national IFPA member organizations in implementing the actions identified during the IFPA Forum
Conduct environmental scanning and analysis to actively find opportunities to forward IFPA's regional work
Other:
You will meet logistical obstacles that you need to solve, so a practical and hands-on approach is a prerequisite
The role requires ability to organize and lead meetings online and in person, and hold presentations in front of audiences of various sizes
The role requires periodic travelling
We are a small and dynamic team. It is important that the Advocacy and Policy Officer is ready to jump in and lend their support where needed
What we offer:
You will work from our office in Stockholm, Sweden in a close and dynamic global team. We mix working from our beautiful office in Gamla Stan and from home.
It is possible to work from abroad, a certain number of days a year, according to agreement
We have adopted a goal-oriented working time agreement
We have an advantageous collective agreement and benefits
Qualifications
Bachelor's degree or higher in a related scientific field such as global health or public health, political science or international development studies
Fluent in English, other languages are valued
Able to analyze and synthesize information to generate persuasive and clear verbal and written communications in English
Experience in advocacy- or policy-related activities, project planning, designing, monitoring and evaluation
Application process:
Apply by sending your CV and application to info@ifpa-pso.com
before the 8th of December 2024. We encourage you to send your application as soon as possible, as we are interviewing continuously.
Who is IFPA
IFPA is the international organization of psoriatic disease associations, a nonprofit organization uniting psoriatic disease associations worldwide. The organization was founded in 1971. For the last 50 years, IFPA has been at the forefront of improving life for people with psoriatic disease and has achieved success in raising the profile of psoriatic disease on the global agenda. Despite many achievements over the past 50 years, people living with psoriatic disease continue to experience significant unmet needs. IFPA has worked hard to gain political support and recognition for people living with psoriatic disease and has received it.
IFPA is the global leader in fighting psoriatic disease.
