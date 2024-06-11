Platform Engineer
Meet a Group international AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-06-11
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Meet a Group international AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige
Jobbify är en jobbplattform för vassa kandidater.
För kunds räkning har vi publicerat denna annons, vill du komma i kontakt med den slutgiltiga arbetsgivaren kan du klicka dig vidare till annonsen:
Kognic is on a mission to make everything that moves autonomous. We help AI product teams better understand their data by providing the best dataset management platform for sensor-fusion datasets. We are an ambitious team, building a global company together. We are now looking for a new colleague to join our Platform Engineering team. Want to join us?
The Role
Join our Platform Engineering team and seize the exciting opportunity to enhance the developer experience for our product teams and shape the future of development workflow. We are seeking an individual who is passionate about building a core platform, with a primary goal to empower our product teams to create scalable and reliable software. As a member of this team, your responsibilities will span the entirety of the developer experience, providing countless opportunities to make a significant impact. We are constantly innovating and advancing our core platform, discovering new ways to boost the developer experience, and expanding the paved road as our company grows.
You will work with a group of driven platform engineers and interact with developers and stakeholders across the company. The team serves our product teams with a globally capable cloud platform and paves the road for product teams to operate their services easily and confidently. The platform is built on open source tools with a cloud native mindset, focusing on solving CI/CD, runtime and observability, and other needs our developers have. With tools such as Kubernetes, Opentelemetry and Terraform, we enable our developers to spend more focus on building the best product than figuring out how to get there.
Key responsibilities:
Drive relentless improvement of our platform, tools, and processes
Discover new ways to enable ownership and operability of our software stack
Architect and implement solutions from a cloud/platform perspective that fits the company's needs
Share knowledge within the team and with our development teams
Work towards the optimization of our platform
Enable scalability, improve security, performance, and cost efficiency
We are looking for you!
Besides your platform knowledge, we value that you are a team player with good communication skills and you have a growth mindset and value outcomes over activities. To thrive in this role we believe you are passionate about fostering an innovative and collaborative environment and that you have significant expertise in facilitating swift and high-quality deliveries for development teams. Additionally, you always strive for operational excellence and have the ability to view challenges from various perspectives.
We believe that you have:
Few years of experience in Platform engineering, DevOps Engineering or SRE
An automation mindset
Experience with creating performant and cost effective cloud solutions
The ability to simplify complexity
Fluency in English
Why Kognic?
We are in it to win, and have a lot of fun while doing it! To be part of Kognic is to be part of a purpose-driven company with strong values where we, together, create what Kognic will be tomorrow. Besides working with around 120 talented and humble people, from many different nationalities, in a fun and creative environment, we also have many other great benefits!
Working in the exciting field of AI and playing an important part in the world's next great technological leap
A hybrid work model and an employer that prioritises life-work balance
Lots of team and office events, parental pay, salary exchange, great health benefits, order your own computer, place your own pension-to name a few
From our early days as a pure start-up to our current life as a scale-up, we work in a dynamic environment, which means that every day might be different from the next, but that is exactly how we want it. Kognicians all have a strong desire to explore uncharted territory and a willingness to constantly be learning.
Join us!
We recommend that you submit your application as soon as possible. Please include your CV or LinkedIn profile in the application, cover letter is optional. We select and perform interviews continuously. You are more than welcome to have a look at our career website to read more about our recruiting process. If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact the Hiring Manager Jonas Lohse on jonas.lohse@kognic.com
.
About Kognic
Kognic was conceived in the curious minds of Daniel Langkilde and Oscar Petersson, two engineering students, who dared to dream big and help machines make sense of our messy, chaotic, and unstructured world. Kognic's pioneering dataset management solution helps companies accelerate the development of high-performing and trusted AI products, focusing on bringing the most advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving (AD) to market. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Meet a Group international AB
(org.nr 559191-1747), https://jobbify.se Arbetsplats
Meet a Groups kund Jobbnummer
8742845