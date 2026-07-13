Planning Specialist for Megaproject in Luleå, Northern Sweden
Ncc Aktiebolag / Byggjobb / Skellefteå Visa alla byggjobb i Skellefteå
2026-07-13
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NCC Green Industry Transformation
Sweden is facing a historic transformation. Heavy industry is undergoing a shift, paving the way for a fossil-free future that creates significant value in terms of economic growth, technological development, and the environment. As an important part of community development in northern Sweden—where some of the most critical investments are taking place—we are now seeking a driven Planning Specialist, a key role in one of our complex projects in Northern Sweden.
The Role of Planning Specialist
As a Planning Specialist, you will be involved in the development of the project from the ground up. You will be responsible for developing, analyzing, and monitoring an integrated project schedule throughout all phases of the construction project.
You will work closely with project management and other specialist functions, such as Procurement, Production, and Tendering, as well as the Commercial Manager and HSEQ Coordinators, to optimize planning and ensure that project milestones are achieved on time.
You will report to the Head of Planning and be part of the Project Planning team.
Your Profile as a Planning Specialist
You have excellent organizational and analytical skills, while also being adaptable to changes and the project's evolving support needs. You are highly motivated to find effective solutions and ensure that tasks are successfully completed.
You have experience in project planning using tools such as Primavera P6 or ASTA Powerproject.
You have a technical education and at least five years of experience in project planning. Experience managing large, complex projects is considered an advantage, as is experience within the construction industry and construction operations.
You communicate clearly and effectively with both internal and external stakeholders, which is essential for successful collaboration and, ultimately, a successful project.
You have professional proficiency in English, both written and spoken. Swedish language skills are considered an advantage but are not required, and we welcome applications from candidates who are not fluent in Swedish.
To become part of our team, we expect you to embrace our values and understand the importance of working with inclusion and diversity within the organization.
Location
On-site presence in the city of Luleå (North of Sweden) is set to at least 50% of working hours—and at certain periods, the role will require close to full-time presence on site in Luleå. This is a prerequisite for succeeding in the role. However, it is possible to take on this exciting opportunity even if you are based elsewhere in Sweden, provided you have good travel options to Luleå (ex., Boden, Piteå, Skellefteå, Stockholm, Uppsala, etc.). NCC will arrange travel and accommodation within Sweden.
For this position, background checks are conducted in accordance with NCC's security culture.
Swedish Work Permit
Candidates must have the legal right to work in Sweden. The role requires regular on-site presence in Sweden and limited relocation support is available.
NCC Offers
NCC strives to be an attractive employer where employees thrive, grow, and feel well. We therefore offer a wide range of employee benefits and internal training opportunities. NCC has collective agreements for all employees, providing a solid foundation of security and clear terms of employment. We also offer insurance, reduced working hours, wellness allowances, and lunch benefits. Additional offers and discounts are available through our benefits portal, Benify.
Contact and Application
For more information about the recruitment process, please contact Recruitment Specialist Wuendy Cardenas at wuendy.cardenas@ncc.se
.
Application Deadline: July 31, 2026.
Selection will be carried out on an ongoing basis, and the position may be filled before the final application date.
Please note that due to the summer holiday period, response times may be slightly longer than usual. We appreciate your patience and understanding.
Welcome with your application!
Build with us and join the industry's best team!
NCC – one of the leading construction companies in the Nordic region
At NCC, we are driven by continuous development—whether it concerns our construction projects or our personal expertise. Every day, we move the industry's most exciting and complex construction projects forward through close collaboration between our employees, partners, and clients. With us, you are a valuable team member contributing to the landmarks that define our cities and communities.
Here, our employees take an active role in a corporate culture based on strong values and behaviors that promote a safe and secure workplace. Our combined expertise and diverse backgrounds make a difference.
We kindly decline contact from advertising and recruitment service sales representatives regarding this assignment. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ncc Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556034-5174), https://www.ncc.se
Box 803 (visa karta
)
972 36 LULEÅ Arbetsplats
NCC Kontakt
Wuendy Cardenas wuendy.cardenas@ncc.se Jobbnummer
10001532