Phinia Sweden Ab (fd Sem Ab) Söker Teamchef - Design & Testing
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2026-07-02
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KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
Job Purpose
To lead and develop the Design and Test team by ensuring effective planning, prioritization, and execution of work, while fostering a collaborative environment focused on continuous improvement, high performance, and employee development. The role is responsible for aligning team efforts with company goals, driving technical excellence, and ensuring efficient use of resources and budget.
Key Responsibilities
Full people management responsibility for the team, including planning, coordination, and prioritization of tasks
Ensure efficient use of resources and that the team delivers according to set objectives
Lead daily operations and drive team performance forward
Responsible for competence development and employee performance reviews
Ensure budget responsibility and cost efficiency
Contribute to developing and strengthening team ways of working and results
What We Are Looking For
A self-driven, structured, and motivated individual with a genuine interest in leadership
Ability to motivate and develop team members while fostering strong engagement
Strong collaboration skills and the ability to thrive in dynamic, development-focused environments
Master's degree in Engineering or equivalent experience
Previous experience in leadership roles
Knowledge of mechatronics, preferably within the automotive industry
Experience from product development projects is considered an advantage
Strong communication skills in English, both written and spoken
PHINIA is a diversified industrial supplier and global leader in the development of fuel systems, electrical systems, and aftermarket solutions, with a strong portfolio of trusted brands that includes DELPHI®, DELCO REMY® and HARTRIDGE TM. PHINIA designs systems to keep combustion engines operating at peak performance across a variety of applications, including light passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle, and off-highway, industrial and other applications, while investing in alternative fuels to support lower carbon mobility.
SEM AB är en del av PHINIA Inc sedan 1 augusti 2025. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Phinia Sweden AB
(org.nr 556023-5748), https://www.phinia.com/
Magnetgatan 1 (visa karta
)
662 21 ÅMÅL Arbetsplats
SEM AB Kontakt
HR-generalist
Michelle Nordström mnordstrom@phinia.com Jobbnummer
9990266