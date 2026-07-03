Phinia Sweden Ab (fd Sem Ab) Söker En Chef För Projektledning.
Phinia Sweden AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Åmål Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Åmål
2026-07-03
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WHAT WE ARE LOOKING FOR:
Bachelor's degree in engineering or business administration is desired.
A minimum of 2 years of experience in team management and coordination role, with an automotive background.
Strong understanding project management planning, methodologies, and best practices.
Analytical approach with problem solving mindset and project management skills, structured and efficient approach in teams' projects to ensure successful planning and execution in terms of timing and resources.
Very good communication skills with the ability to coordinate cross-functional project teams.
Good leadership skills with the ability to motivate and inspire teams towards common goals.
A proven track record of successful project delivery within deadlines and budget constraints.
Keen analytical skills with a problem-solving mindset.
Advanced English level required.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
Lead and develop the Project Management department, ensuring alignment with site and business objectives.
Own and manage the department budget.
Act as a member of the site leadership team, contributing to strategic planning, operational excellence, and business decision-making.
Lead multiple/parallel projects and engineering change requests according to plant necessity.
Develop project plans (project scope, timeline, cost, resources, risk, quality, communication and procurement) then lead and deploy overall project timing to the team.
Coordinate the cross functional teams, to develop and implement plans to fit within timeline and key milestones.
Conduct regular project team meetings and ensure teams are accountable for their deliverables and timeline, managing risk escalation and resolution.
Support customer meetings and support all functional discussion at customer.
Manage and track all prototype phases A: alpha, B: betta, C: gamma up to and including PPAP, followed by production ramp up tracking and serial life.
Lead and apply PDP process, PDP Gate reviews and support engineering to run PDP design reviews
Create and update Project Online reporting – identify, analyze, resolve and/or escalate risks in a timely manner.
Support BU initiative for tracking flawless launch of all product programs.
Support and where appropriate lead in production activities as per our change management process.
Be positive, encourage, coach & share knowledge with all cross functional teams.
Communicate effectively, develop and conduct regular presentations to the customers and PHINIA management.
Lead preparation for regular project business case updates and ensure purchased costs, capex, volume, pricing, and engineering costs are collected and supplied to finance for consolidation in the business case.
Where a project business case is not meeting the defined targets lead the teams for cost improvement activities and drive recovery plans.
Facilitate collaboration among team members from sample team and from cross functional teams to encourage efficiency.
Manage resource allocation effectively to optimize team productivity.
PHINIA is a diversified industrial supplier and global leader in the development of fuel systems, electrical systems, and aftermarket solutions, with a strong portfolio of trusted brands that includes DELPHI®, DELCO REMY® and HARTRIDGE TM. PHINIA designs systems to keep combustion engines operating at peak performance across a variety of applications, including light passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle, and off-highway, industrial and other applications, while investing in alternative fuels to support lower carbon mobility.
SEM AB är en del av PHINIA Inc sedan 1 augusti 2025. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Phinia Sweden AB
(org.nr 556023-5748), https://www.phinia.com/
Magnetgatan 1 (visa karta
)
662 21 ÅMÅL Arbetsplats
SEM AB Kontakt
Ordförande Unionen
Karin Hansen Unionen@phinia.com Jobbnummer
9992493