PhD student position in organic chemistry of DNA- and RNA-modifications
2024-12-02
We are offering a PhD position in organic chemistry focused on designing novel DNA/RNA nucleobases and nucleosides that will be used to facilitate single-molecule studies. As part of a European doctoral network with 15 PhD students, you will therefore contribute to understanding the thermodynamics and dynamics of DNA and RNA, as well as their interactions with small molecules, including potential drug candidates.
Information about the division and the department
The Wilhelmsson group is active at the Department of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering, which represents a broad field of fundamental and applied research and education within chemistry and chemical engineering. Its research activities range from fundamental chemistry, chemistry at the interface of biology and medicine, materials science, renewable energy, to chemical engineering processing, material recycling, nuclear chemistry, as well as theory and modelling.
The Wilhelmsson group develops novel labels/probes and nature-mimicking molecules for DNA/RNA systems, new improved techniques for biochemical and biological investigations and use these, for example, to study and enhance the function and delivery process of next generation drugs. In this project novel nature-mimicking nucleosides/nucleobases will be synthesized and characterized using basic biophysical methods.
Project description
The position is part of a European doctoral network (MSCA-DN) consisting of in total 15 PhD students in 8 universities in 6 countries. You will use organic chemistry to synthesize novel DNA/RNA nucleobases/nucleosides and perform basic biophysical characterization of the new compounds. The overall goal of the doctoral network is to understand how to develop next generation therapeutics based on nucleic acids and their interactions. The international and interdisciplinary context of the project means that you will spend time in at least two other labs as part of the PhD studies.
Major responsibilities
• Synthesis and characterization of novel nature-mimicking DNA/RNA building-blocks
• Collaborations with several European groups
• Secondments in at least two complementary labs.
Read more about doctoral studies at Chalmers here.
Qualifications
• Master's degree in organic chemistry or a closely related field.
• Experience with compound characterization methods.
• Knowledge of RNA and DNA chemistry or biochemistry.
Due to the MSCA-DN regulations, you cannot have spent more than 12 of the last 36 months studying or working in Sweden to be qualified for the position.
Contract terms
Full-time temporary employment. The position is limited to a maximum of five years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg. Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
Submit your application in English, as PDF files (max 40 MB each; ZIP files not supported).
CV (Name file: CV, Family Name):
• CV,
• Previous employment, leadership roles, or positions of trust,
• Contact details for two references.
Personal Letter (Name file: Personal Letter, Family Name):
• Introduce yourself and your relevant experience (e.g., education, thesis work, or research),
• Outline your goals and research focus (1-3 pages).
Additional Documents:
• Copies of bachelor and/or master's thesis,
• Certified transcripts, grades, and certificates (e.g., TOEFL).
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: January 10, 2025
For questions about the research project, please contact:
Full professor Marcus Wilhelmsson
email: marcus.wilhelmsson@chalmers.se
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
