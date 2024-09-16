PhD student position in AI/ML for Intelligent Optical Network Management
2024-09-16
Optical networks are the backbone of today's communication infrastructure. With the introduction of 6G, they are expected to become more flexible, agile, and efficient, providing ever-increasing capacity and reliability. Combined, these properties are challenging to achieve. Provisioning and monitoring optical channels require careful margin management, monitoring for soft failures, and advanced techniques to anticipate disruptions. Artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) are promising techniques that may provide substantial contributions to addressing these challenges.
Project description
This PhD project aims to harness the latest advances in AI/ML to address relevant challenges in optical network design and operation. The research must address different technological readiness levels, ranging from simulation to the development and integration of proof-of-concept demonstrations.
The work will be carried out in collaboration with Telia AB, the largest network operator in the Nordics. The candidate will have the opportunity to work on applying cutting-edge AI/ML techniques to the following optical networking problems: optical network design, network flexibility and reliability, advanced monitoring, and failure management.
The candidate will also be able to interact with our national and international network of collaborators from academia and industry.
Information about the division and the unit
The Communications, Antennas, and Optical Networks (CAOS) division conducts advanced research on various aspects of communication infrastructure.
The Optical Networks (ON) group focuses on research in areas such as network automation, control and management, fiber access and mobile transport networks, network sustainability, reliability, security, and survivability, and converged fiber-wireless networks.
Major responsibilities
• Independently formulate research questions and develop strategies to solve them, within the scope of your project.
• Develop new AI/ML approaches for optimizing optical network design and operation, and integrate them into proof-of-concept demonstrators.
• Work collaboratively with other forward-thinking team members and external researchers from academia and industry.
• Communicate the results of your research (verbally and in writing) in high-impact journals and conferences.
Read more about doctoral studies at Chalmers here.
Qualifications
Mandatory
• A master's degree corresponding to at least 240 higher education credits in Electrical Engineering, Computer Science, or similar fields.
• Strong background in networks, communication systems, and machine learning, with excellent grades in the core courses within these subjects.
• Excellent communication and presentation skills in English.
• Programming experience in Matlab, Python, Julia, or similar. The candidate must be able to develop their own simulation tool(s) to carry out the necessary performance assessment.
• Highly attentive to detail, motivated, and possessing troubleshooting skills.
• Strong interest in pursuing research.
• Independent, curious, and creative.
Desirable
• Knowledge of network algorithms and optimization.
• Proficiency in applying AI/ML methods to the management and operation of communication infrastructures.
• Previous experience in research, publication, and teaching.
Contract terms
Full-time temporary employment. The position is limited to a maximum of five years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with reference number 20240393 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document: CV, Family name, reference number)
• CV
• Other, for example, previous employments or leadership qualifications and positions of trust.
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, ref.number) 1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe how your previous experience is relevant for the position (e.g., education, thesis work, and, if applicable, any other research activities)
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Copies of bachelor's and/or master's thesis.
• Attested copies and transcripts of completed education, grades, and other certificates, e.g., TOEFL test results.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications (e.g., without a Personal Letter) and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: 2024-10-15
Applications will be screened as they are received, and we may fill the position before the deadline.
For questions, please contact:
Researcher Carlos Natalino da Silva, CAOS, carda@chalmers.se
