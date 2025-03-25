PhD student in the research education subject: Food Science
2025-03-25
Department of Molecular Sciences
The PhD position is located at the department of Molecular Sciences at SLU within the recently established centre on Plant-based Protein for Health and Wellbeing - PAN Sweden, https://www.oru.se/english/strategic-initiatives/food-and-health/pan-sweden/.
The Department of Molecular Sciences at SLU, where the employment is located, currently consists of approximately 100 employees and provides a high quality infrastructure including consisting of plant cultivation facilities, advanced microscopy and molecular biology, X-ray and NMR. The Department provides the scientific community, trustee and the public with knowledge about chemical compounds and biological processes, as well as their importance to society and its development. The department conducts research, teaching and environmental monitoring in the field of inorganic, physical and organic chemistry, biochemistry, natural product chemistry, food science and microbiology. Visit us at https://www.slu.se/institutions/molekylara-vetenskaper/
Read more about our benefits and what it is like to work at SLU at https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
Comparative characterisation of structure and digestibility of plant-based proteins and dietary fibres in relation to processing.
Description:
We are looking for a PhD student who is willing to conduct research on how structural characteristics of foods and biomaterials altered and affect their properties including nutritional composition, bioavailability and bioaccessibility. The candidate needs to have a genuine interest in interdisciplinary research bridging between physico-chemical properties of protein and fibres to their impacts in foods on nutrition and health. The candidate is also willing to work in collaboration with the PAN-industrial partners.
The main aim is to characterise various Nordic crops proteins in combination with dietary fibres and other food ingredients in terms of structure, bioaccesibility, digestion, fermentation and storage condition and in relation to various processing conditions. This will enable prediction of health benefits as well as sensory properties as taste and texture attributes.
The main objectives of the PhD project are:
• To systematically characterise the impact of processing techniques affect the (micro) structure as well as viscosity/texture of the model products.
• To establish the relationship between these characteristics and characteristics of the meal matrix with the in vitro digestibility of the proteins with or without the combination of dietary fibres and other food ingredients relate to bioavailability of micronutrients.
Specifically, this position is suitable for the early-stage researcher with a drive to carry out research in the field of material, food and nutrition and medical sciences, with an emphasis on the development of responsive materials based on protein and polysaccharides and their use in digestion and fermentation of food.
Qualifications:
The successful applicant for the position as PhD student should hold a Master of science in chemistry, physics, materials science, food technology, food science, biotechnology or similar. Knowledge on the structural properties of foods and techniques to study such is central for employment. Experience in microscopy (light, confocal, electron) and rheology is meritorious. Personal qualities such as sense of responsibility and ability to independently perform duties as part of a research team will be valued. Mandatory experiences and skills include experimental laboratory work, scientific writing skills and ability to work in interdisciplinary projects. It is meritorious to experience of the food industry. Excellent communication skills in both oral and written scientific English are required.
Place of work:
Uppsala
Forms for funding or employment:
Employment (4 years)
Starting date:
According to agreement.
Application:
Click the "Apply" button to submit your application. The deadline is 2025-04-17.
To qualify for third-cycle (Doctoral) courses and study programmes, you must have a second-cycle (Master's) qualification. Alternatively, you must have conducted a minimum of four years of full-time study, of which a minimum of one year at second-cycle level.
Applicants will be selected based on their written application and CV, degree project, copies of their degree certificate and transcript of records from previous first and second-cycle studies at a university or higher education institution, two personal references, and knowledge of English. More information about the English language requirements can be found here: https://www.slu.se/en/education/programmes-courses/doctoral-studies/application-admission-doctoral-studies/
Please note that applicants invited to interview must submit attested copies of their degree certificate, or equivalent, a transcript of records from previous first and second-cycle studies at a university or higher education institution. Applicants who are not Swedish citizens need to submit an attested copy of their passport's information page containing their photograph and personal details.
Read about the PhD education at SLU at www.slu.se/en/education/programmes-courses/doctoral-studies/
Academic union representatives:https://internt.slu.se/en/my-employment/employee-associations/kontaktpersoner-vid-rekrytering/
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 3 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Ersättning
