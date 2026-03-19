PhD student in economics with a focus on finance and investment analysis
Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet / Högskolejobb / Uppsala Visa alla högskolejobb i Uppsala
2026-03-19
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet i Uppsala
, Östhammar
, Solna
, Stockholm
, Ekerö
eller i hela Sverige
Department of Economics
Subject area: Economics
Description of the doctoral project
The PhD student will be involved in economic research on finance and investment analysis, with a focus on risk preferences and methodological aspects related to the use of real options and simulation methods in sustainability investments and natural resource management. The position will be able to benefit from ongoing work within other Swedish- and EU-level projects in the research group.
About the position
Those employed as doctoral students will focus on their third-cycle (doctoral) courses and study programmes. As a doctoral student, you will operate independently and must be prepared to contribute to your department's work and development in various ways. Upon agreement, you may have to participate in departmental duties involving teaching and administration. These duties may take up to a maximum of 20% of your full working hours. If you participate in these duties, your period of study will be extended.
Requirements
To be admitted to third-cycle courses and study programmes you must fulfil both the general and specific entry requirements (Higher Education Ordinance 1993:100, Chapter 7, Section 35).
To meet the general entry requirements you must have:
• been awarded a second-cycle (Master's) qualification;
• satisfied the requirements for courses comprising at least 240 credits of which at least 60 credits were awarded in the second-cycle, or
• acquired substantially equivalent knowledge in some other way in Sweden or abroad (Higher Education Ordinance 1993:100, Chapter 7, Section 39).
Specific eligibility for admission to doctoral studies in the subject of economics is met by those who have completed course requirements equivalent to at least 90 higher education credits in economic subjects. These must include an independent project and at least 30 higher education credits must be at advanced level.
You must also meet the equivalent English language requirements as those necessary for the Swedish upper-secondary qualification Engelska B/6.
Your profile
The successful candidate is expected to carry out supervised research leading to a PhD thesis and to take PhD courses (90 ECTS) in accordance with the program's regulations.
We are looking for applicants with one or more of the following qualifications:
• MSc in Economics relevant to the research areas of SLU,
• Relevant background and interest in some of the following areas: renewable energy/agricultural economics/farm-management/management accounting/sustainability reporting/agri-business sustainability,
• Education in and experience with quantitative research methods,
• Interest in and knowledge of farm businesses and the agri-food sector in Sweden and the European Union.
A documented knowledge and familiarity with real option analysis and simulation methods for economic analysis is a strong merit. We are looking for highly motivated applicants with team-skills and who also can work independently to move the PhD project forward. Good skills in Swedish for data collection and analysis as well as very good skills in English for research outputs are required. Personal characteristics will play a significant role in the recruitment process.
About us
The Department of Economics conducts research and teaching in business administration and economics. This position is placed in the research group on decision-making and managerial behavior, conducting research relevant to society and businesses in the green sector, with expertise in experimental and choice analysis, behavioral decision-making, sustainability accounting, finance, and risk analysis.
More about staff benefits and life as an SLU employee: Work at SLU
More about third-cycle courses and study programmes: Doctoral studies at SLU
Form of employment:
Employment as a doctoral student (4-year programme)
Doctoral student's salaries are set following the local collective agreement. Salary progression is fixed.
Location:
Uppsala
Scope:
100%
Start date:
May 2026 or upon agreement
Application and selection:
Please submit your application using the link below. The deadline is 2 April 2026.
Your application must include the following (in PDF format):
• A cover letter, in which you describe the reasons why you are applying for the position, your research interests and relevant skills.
• Your CV.
• Copies of your degree certificate(s) and a transcript of records from previous university studies.
• A copy of your second cycle (Master's) degree project, worth a minimum of 15 credits, or equivalent independent project.
• Documents confirming you meet the English language requirements of Engelska B/6 or the equivalent. Please note that you do not need to submit this information, if you completed your upper-secondary studies in Sweden, or have been awarded a Master's degree from a Swedish higher education institution.
• The contact details of two references, such as teachers, supervisors or a former manager.
• Before a decision is made regarding admission to third-cycle (doctoral) studies, applicants with foreign citizenship must present a certified copy of their passport. The certified copy should be brought to the interview and shown at the time of the interview.
Candidates will be selected from those eligible based on the above information and the likelihood that they will complete their studies within the allocated period.
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 4,000 employees, 6,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 4,5 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sveriges Lantbruksuniversitet
(org.nr 202100-2817), http://www.slu.se Arbetsplats
Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet Kontakt
Professor
Carl-Johan Lagerkvist firstname.surname@slu.se Jobbnummer
9806669