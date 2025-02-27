PhD positions in nuclear reactor core diagnostics using neutron noise
Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB / Högskolejobb / Göteborg Visa alla högskolejobb i Göteborg
2025-02-27
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB i Göteborg
Are you interested in contributing to the future of clean energy? Since the 1970s, nuclear power has played a key role in reducing carbon emissions and decreasing reliance on fossil fuels. Today, with over 400 reactors in operation worldwide and more than 50 under construction, nuclear energy remains an important part of the global energy landscape.
Ensuring the safe and efficient operation of both existing and future reactors requires advanced monitoring techniques. One promising approach is the study of neutron noise-natural fluctuations in neutron flux that can provide valuable insights into reactor performance.
We are offering two exciting PhD projects focused on neutron noise-based core diagnostics, where you will have the opportunity to contribute to groundbreaking research in nuclear reactor safety and monitoring.
About us
Our "Reactor physics, modelling and safety" group conducts research and teaching activities along the following lines: reactor physics, reactor dynamics, reactor modelling, nuclear power safety, core diagnostics, and safeguards. The group gathers ca. 10 persons (from MSc students to senior faculty staff). In all these areas, we have a broad network of collaborators, both nationally and internationally.
Organizationally we are part of the division of Subatomic, High-Energy and Plasma Physics within the Department of Physics. We strive to provide a stimulating and collaborative research environment with high scientific standards.
About the research project
Beyond using traditional sensors for temperature, pressure, velocity, acceleration, etc. located outside of the reactor core, using neutron detectors represents an attractive route for monitoring the behaviour of the core itself. The main advantage of using neutrons to detect anomalies as compared to using the information from more classical sensors is that neutrons propagate through the system via the fission and scattering reactions. Neutrons detectors can thus "sense" any perturbation even far away from the actual location of the perturbation in contrast to pressure and temperature instrumentation commonly used. One of the most promising core monitoring techniques relies on the measurement of the inherent fluctuations in the neutron flux in a nuclear core, the so-called neutron noise.
Neutron noise-based diagnostics requires the comparison of the measured neutron noise to a large set of pre-calculated neutron noise spatial signatures for postulated anomalies, so that the actual noise source existing in the system can be determined (a process often called inversion or unfolding). This is done using full core simulations based on coarse mesh approaches.
Two PhD projects are available in the group:
• Development of a core monitoring technique for fast systems (particularly sodium and/or lead-cooled systems).
• Development of a neutron noise equivalence technique, so that the coarse mesh calculations reproduce the coarse behaviour of more rigorous fine mesh solutions.
Who we are looking for
We welcome applicants with the following qualifications:
• Master in Physics or equivalent
• Strong written and verbal communication skills in English
• Documented knowledge/experience in programming/coding
Experience in the following areas is beneficial but not required:
• Documented knowledge/experience in nuclear engineering and/or reactor physics
• Documented knowledge/experience in machine learning
What you will do
As a PhD student, you will have the opportunity to shape your research project while receiving guidance and support. You will:
• Take courses at an advanced level (PhD-level) within the Graduate school of Nuclear Engineering amounting to 60 ECTS in total (courses relevant to the PhD topic and on general and transferrable skills).
• Develop your own scientific concepts and communicate the results of your research verbally and in writing.
• Perform theoretical and computational research and publish articles within the specified PhD topic.
• Possibly help with teaching duties at the department of Physics, as a teaching assistant or lab supervisor.
• Develop as an independent researcher.
Contract terms and what we offer
• The PhD-positions are fully funded from start
• As a PhD student at Chalmers, you are an employee and enjoy all employee benefits. Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
• The duration of the position is four years, with the possibility to teach up to 20%, which extends the position to five years.
• A dynamic and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
• A starting salary of 34,550 SEK per month (valid from May 25, 2025).
Chalmers is dedicated to improving gender balance and actively works with equality projects, such as the GENIE Initiative for gender equality and excellence. We celebrate diversity and consider equality and inclusion as fundamental aspects of all our activities.
If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses to help you settle in.
Discover more
Find more general information about doctoral studies at Chalmers here.
Application procedure
Please read more about the application procedure and apply on this webpage: https://www.chalmers.se/en/about-chalmers/work-with-us/vacancies/?rmpage=job&rmjob=13739&rmlang=UK
Application deadline: March 30, 2025
For questions please contact:
Prof. Christophe Demaziere, demaz@chalmers.se
or Associate Prof. Paolo Vinai, vinai@chalmers.se
We look forward to your application! Ersättning
enligt kollektivavtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB
(org.nr 556479-5598) Jobbnummer
9192603