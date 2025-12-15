PhD position to study nitrogen fixation in mycorrhiza and forest soils
Department of Soil and Environment
The Department of Soil and Environment is a leading soil research institution, both nationally and internationally. Our research focuses on fundamental soil properties and processes, as well as how soil functions are affected by changes in environmental conditions, including climate change. Through research, environmental analysis and education, we contribute knowledge about future sustainable land use and develop new solutions as a basis for decision-making in agriculture, forestry and the urban environment. The working environment at the department is international and we have around 100 employees.
Our research is carried out in seven subject groups with a focus on Soil Biology, Soil Nutrient Cycling, Soil Chemistry, Agricultural Water Management, Soil and Environmental Physics, Soil Mechanics and Soil Management, and the Biogeochemistry of Forest Soils. We are responsible for important research infrastructure in the form of soil chemistry and soil physics laboratories, an X-ray scanner, long-term field experiments, a lysimeter facility, and the field research stations at Lanna and Lövsta. The Department participates in approximately 30 courses at undergraduate and advanced level.
We are a part of the Soil, Water and Environment Center at SLU (MVM-center), which provides links to research on water systems, recycling and bioenergy. Our work is aligned to national environmental and climate goals as well as to the Sustainable Development Goals. We are situated at Campus Ultuna in Uppsala and in Skara. Read more about the department here (https://www.slu.se/en/departments/soil-environment/).
Study nitrogen fixation in mycorrhiza and forest soils
The research subject is Biogeochemistry of Forest Soils
Description:
Do you want to contribute to the future sustainable use of forests? Apply to join WIFORCE Research School! Biodiversity and the role of forests in climate change are now key social issues that require more knowledge. To sustainably use and safeguard forest biodiversity, a coherent basic science research program is needed that addresses large and complex issues and develops new analytical tools. That's why the WIFORCE Research School, part of the Wallenberg Initiatives in Forest Research (www.slu.se/en/wiforce), was created.
We are looking for a PhD student in biogeochemistry of forest soils with a focus on N2 fixation in ectomycorrhizal tubercles. The objectives of the PhD project are to quantify N2 fixation in ectomycorrhizal tubercles in relation to N2 fixation by free-living microorganisms in Swedish forest soils, to understand the factors that influence the rate of N2 fixation in tubercles, to identify the microorganisms that catalyse this process, as well as to better understand the structure of the mycorrhizal tubercles, and to upscale the N2 fixation rates to larger spatial scales.
We offer an innovative research topic about a key ecosystem process and biological interactions as well as a very attractive research environment.
Qualifications:
We are looking for a candidate who has a master's degree in biology, soil science, forestry, or similar. Ideally, the candidate has already some experience in soil ecological research and is highly motivated to study N2 fixation in Swedish forests. You must be fluent in spoken and written English. A standard driving license (class B) is required.
Place of work:
Uppsala
Forms for funding or employment:
Employment (4 years)
Starting date:
As soon as possible, according to agreement.
Application:
Click the "Apply" button to submit your application. The deadline is 2026-02-10.
To qualify for third-cycle (Doctoral) courses and study programmes, you must have a second-cycle (Master's) qualification. Alternatively, you must have conducted a minimum of four years of full-time study, of which a minimum of one year at second-cycle level.
Applicants will be selected based on their written application and CV, degree project, copies of their degree certificate and transcript of records from previous first and second-cycle studies at a university or higher education institution, two personal references, and knowledge of English. More information about the English language requirements can be found here: https://www.slu.se/en/education/programmes-courses/doctoral-studies/application-admission-doctoral-studies/
Please note that applicants invited to interview must submit attested copies of their degree certificate, or equivalent, a transcript of records from previous first and second-cycle studies at a university or higher education institution. Applicants who are not Swedish citizens need to submit an attested copy of their passport's information page containing their photograph and personal details.
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 4,000 employees, 6,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 4,5 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Ersättning
