PhD Position in Ruminant Nutrition and Sustainable Dairy Production
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2026-06-18
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PhD Position in Ruminant Nutrition and Sustainable Dairy Production
Subject area: Animal Science
Project description
Forage-based feeds are central to Swedish dairy production, and their protein content and degradability can influence nitrogen utilization, feed intake, and milk yield. The aim of this PhD project is to investigate nutritional strategies to improve nitrogen use efficiency in dairy cows. The project will include feeding trials with dairy cows as well as analyses of feed, milk, and other biological samples to quantify nitrogen flows and evaluate how diet composition affects nitrogen utilization.
Duties
The PhD student will participate in all stages of the research process. Duties include planning and conducting feeding trials with dairy cows, sampling and analysis of biological materials, processing and statistical analysis of experimental data, and publishing and presenting research results in scientific journals and at conferences. The successful candidate will also participate in doctoral courses and contribute to departmental activities. Work outside regular office hours may occur.
Eligibility
Applicants must hold a Master's degree in Animal Science, Veterinary Medicine, Biology, or a related field. Applicants must also demonstrate proficiency in English equivalent to Swedish upper secondary school English B/English 6.
Qualifications
We are looking for a highly motivated candidate with a strong interest in sustainable livestock production and research in ruminant nutrition, environmental impacts, and production systems. The candidate should have good interpersonal skills and the ability to work both independently and collaboratively.
Requirements
Excellent written and spoken English communication skills.
Valid Category B driving licence.
Meritorious qualifications
Interest in, and preferably experience working with cattle.
Documented experience in data collection, processing, and management of data from animal feeding trials.
Experience with wet chemistry methods for feed analysis.
Great emphasis will be placed on personal qualities such as initiative, attention to detail, and commitment to research. Applicants are requested to attach their Master's thesis to the application. References from previous academic supervisors, for example from BSc or MSc thesis projects, are highly desirable.
About us
The mission of our department is to promote good animal husbandry, animal welfare, and sustainable food production with high product quality through research and education on animals, with a focus on feed and nutrition, management and environment, ethology and animal ethics, animal welfare, and animal protection. We have approximately 125 employees working in Uppsala, Skara, Umeå, and Gothenburg.
As a doctoral student, you will be part of a creative and stimulating environment with opportunities for networking with both industry partners and international collaborators.
More information about the department: Department of Applied Animal Science and Welfare
Read more about our benefits and what it is like to work at SLU: https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
Read more about doctoral education at SLU:https://www.slu.se/en/study/programmes-courses/doctoral-education/
Employment and salary
The position is a full-time doctoral studentship comprising four years of postgraduate education. Salary is determined according to the local collective agreement for doctoral students, with fixed salary progression levels.
Scope
100% full-time.
Location
Uppsala, Sweden.
Starting date
By agreement, but no later than 15 October 2026.
Application deadline: 2026-08-10 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sveriges Lantbruksuniversitet
(org.nr 202100-2817), https://www.slu.se/
750 07 UPPSALA Arbetsplats
Sveriges Lantbruksuniversitet (SLU) Kontakt
Professor
Mikaela Lindberg mikaela.lindberg@slu.se +4618671013 Jobbnummer
9969315