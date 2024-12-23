PhD Position in Human Body Models for Safer Seat Belts for All Occupants
Passenger safety is becoming increasingly complex with the rise of automated cars. Factors such as pre-crash occupant kinematics, new seating postures, and seat positions demand a deeper understanding of how these variables influence seatbelt fit and belt-to-occupant interaction. This knowledge is critical to improving pre-crash measures and crash protection systems.
As vehicle automation progresses, the need for advanced passenger protection grows more urgent. At the same time, automated vehicles offer sophisticated sensing capabilities that can adapt protection systems to individual needs-provided we possess the expertise to implement these adaptations. To meet these challenges, it is essential to advance our understanding of passenger variations in size, posture, belt fit, and belt-to-occupant interaction. Additionally, there is a pressing need to develop assessment methods that go beyond current standardized crash tests.
Project overview
The project's objective is to advance the SAFER Human Body Model (HBM) as a tool for developing adaptive and existing restraint systems, ultimately making vehicle travel safer. Key goals include developing test methods and providing design recommendations for restraint systems.
A specific focus of the project is improving the belt-to-occupant interaction by enhancing the shoulder region of the SAFER HBM. This involves using data from innovative volunteer tests to model bone positioning and shoulder stiffness accurately. Additionally, the project will develop safety assessment methods tailored to various passenger sizes, genders, seating postures, seat positions, and levels of vehicle automation.
About the division
The Division of Vehicle Safety at the Department of Mechanics and Maritime Sciences focuses on understanding the causes of accidents, driver behavior in various traffic situations, and the mechanisms of injury. Within this division, the Injury Prevention (IP) group investigates injury mechanisms at both the microscopic and whole-body levels under externally applied mechanical forces.
Since 2009, the IP group has been conducting pioneering research in Human Body Modeling (HBM), working closely with industry and SAFER - The Vehicle and Traffic Safety Center at Chalmers. Today, the group's research emphasizes the development of HBMs that represent the entire population and predict injury risks in both conventional and novel seating positions. This work is carried out in collaboration with the Swedish automotive industry, universities, research institutes, government agencies, and insurance companies.
Major responsibilities
As a PhD student, your primary responsibility is to conduct your doctoral studies. In this role this will include:
• Developing and refining scientific concepts.
• Presenting research findings both verbally and in writing.
• Enhancing the biomechanical properties of the SAFER HBM's belt-to-shoulder interaction.
• Validating and verifying the HBM using existing data for applications like accident reconstruction.
The position may also include teaching at Chalmers' undergraduate level or other duties, comprising up to 20% of your working hours.
For more information about doctoral studies at Chalmers, click here.
Qualifications
Required:
• A Master's degree (equivalent to at least 240 higher education credits) in Engineering.
• Proficiency in numerical techniques and mechanical engineering.
• Excellent oral and written English communication skills.
Meritorious:
• Background in biomechanics, anatomy, or medicine.
• Proficiency in oral and written Swedish.
• Experience with crash simulations using LS-DYNA.
• Work experience in the automotive industry, particularly with experimental testing.
• A strong interest in vehicle safety.
Contract terms
Full-time temporary employment. The position is limited to a maximum of five years.
We offer
Chalmers provides a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be written in English and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document: CV, Family name)
• CV
• Other, for example previous employments or leadership qualifications and positions of trust.
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous experience of relevance for the position (e.g. education, thesis work and, if applicable, any other research activities)
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Copies of bachelor and/or master's thesis.
• Attested copies and transcripts of completed education, grades and other certificates, e.g. TOEFL test results.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: 31 January, 2025
For questions, please contact:
Johan Iraeus johan.iraeus@chalmers.se
tel +46 31 772 1366
