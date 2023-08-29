PhD position in chemical and environmental assessment of antifouling paint
Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB / Högskolejobb / Göteborg Visa alla högskolejobb i Göteborg
2023-08-29
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB i Göteborg
We are looking to recruit a doctoral student interested in applying their knowledge in chemistry to reduce marine and coastal pollution through a more sustainable use of antifouling paints. This PhD position offers the opportunity to join an inclusive and creative interdisciplinary team conducting research to mitigate the environmental impact of shipping. The position combines theoretical elements with experimental work in both lab and field. The successful candidate will acquire broad competence in the analysis and regulation of antifouling paints on a European level.
Information about the project and the department
Antifouling paints containing and leaching copper are the most common way to prevent fouling on ship hulls. However, resulting copper emissions can seriously affect marine ecosystems. Alternative copper-free paints are available, but can also release harmful substances such as other biocides, microplastics and persistent substances (e.g. PFAS). In this project, field and lab studies, as well as modelling will be used to quantify emissions related to the use of different antifouling paints. The main purpose of the project is to produce decision-support to determine which antifouling paint is the most sustainable alternative to copper paint for ships trafficking European waters.
The successful candidate will be employed as a PhD student at the unit of Maritime Environmental Science (MES) at the Department of Mechanics and Maritime Sciences (M2). The common denominator of the research carried out at MES is the aim to contribute to the sustainable development of shipping and other maritime activities.
Major responsibilities
The successful candidate will prepare and participate in field experiments to expose antifouling paints in coastal waters across Europe. The emissions of pollutants will be assessed by various methods, including chemical analyses and X-Ray Fluorescence (XRF). The coatings' ability to prevent fouling will also be studied. The project also involves an inventory of all environmentally problematic substances that may be present in marketed antifouling paints. The chemical legislations in the EU regulating the identified substances will be reviewed. The candidate will be responsible for disseminating results through conferences, seminar presentations and publications in relevant scientific journals.
Your major responsibilities are to pursue your own doctoral studies. You are expected to develop your own scientific concepts and communicate the results of your research verbally and in writing. The position generally also includes teaching on Chalmers' undergraduate level or performing other duties corresponding to 10 percent of working hours.
Qualifications
To qualify for this PhD position, you must have a master's level degree corresponding to at least 240 higher education credits in a relevant field of natural science such as chemistry, environmental chemistry or ecotoxicology. Applicants holding degrees in other fields such as environmental science, biology or marine science are equally encouraged to apply if their studies have included courses in chemistry.
Experience of lab work and good knowledge of chemical analysis is mandatory. Knowledge and/or experience in the areas of chemical and environmental legislation, analytical chemistry, field work, antifouling strategies, environmental risk assessment and/or LCA are meritorious.
The position requires sound verbal and written communication skills in English. If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses.
Contract terms
Full-time temporary employment. The position is limited to a maximum of 4.5 years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with Ref 20230497 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document: CV, Family name, Ref. number)
• CV
• Other, for example previous employments or leadership qualifications and positions of trust.
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous experience of relevance for the position (e.g. education, thesis work and, if applicable, any other research activities)
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Copies of bachelor and/or master's thesis.
• Attested copies and transcripts of completed education, grades and other certificates, e.g. TOEFL test results.
Please use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Application deadline: September 30, 2023
For questions, please contact:
Senior researcher Erik Ytreberg
Email: erik.ytreberg@chalmers.se
Telefonnummer: 031-7722749
Researcher Maria Lagerström
Email: maria.lagerstrom@chalmers.se
Telefonnummer: 031-7724623
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
Chalmers University of Technology conducts research and education in engineering sciences, architecture, technology-related mathematical sciences, natural and nautical sciences, working in close collaboration with industry and society. The strategy for scientific excellence focuses on our six Areas of Advance; Energy, Health Engineering, Information and Communication Technology, Materials Science, Production and Transport. The aim is to make an active contribution to a sustainable future using the basic sciences as a foundation and innovation and entrepreneurship as the central driving forces. Chalmers has around 11,000 students and 3,000 employees. New knowledge and improved technology have characterised Chalmers since its foundation in 1829, completely in accordance with the will of William Chalmers and his motto: Avancez! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB
(org.nr 556479-5598) Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar genomförda av Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB Jobbnummer
8069337