PhD position focusing on adaptation strategies in filamentous cyanobacteria
2024-12-19
Department of Aquatic Sciences and Assessment
The Department of Aquatic Sciences and Assessment is working with applied environmental science, with a national responsibility for assessing the condition of Swedish surface waters with respect to water chemistry, pollution and aquatic biota. The research focuses on geochemical and hydrological processes, aquatic ecology and biodiversity, microbial ecology as well as on environmental chemistry and ecotoxicology. The department has about 150 employees, of which approximately half are researchers/doctoral students and the other half are technical and administrative staff.
For more information about the department visit: www.slu.se/aquatic-sciences
Read more about our benefits and what it is like to work at SLU at https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
Exploring local adaptation in filamentous cyanobacteria using multiomics
Research subject: Biology with specialization in Ecology
Description:
The doctoral student will be part of a research group focusing on cyanobacterial ecology in aquatic environments. In the group, we use molecular, biological, and chemical methods to study characteristics of these cyanobacteria in relation to environmental variables in order to understand their living conditions and distribution.
The project includes pure bioinformatics analyses, field studies as well as controlled laboratory experiments where we will investigate local adaptation of filamentous cyanobacteria. These will be explored using several omics tools such as metagenomics, transcriptomics, and metabolomics, to define traits that control the adaptation abilities to local environmental conditions.
Qualifications:
Applicants must have a master's degree (or equivalent) in biology, environmental science or a related field. The candidate needs at least have basic understanding and some practical experience in bioinformatics. Relevant experience and competence in aquatic ecology, microbiology, molecular biology, and culturing techniques will be considered as merits. Documented ability to communicate in writing and orally in English is a requirement. Other qualifications that will be considered as merits are experience in laboratory work, field work, data management and analysis (e.g. statistics and modelling) and communication skills. You must be able to work independently but at the same time be able to collaborate easily.
Place of work:
Uppsala
Forms for funding or employment:
Employment (4 years)
Starting date:
2025-03-01 or according to agreement.
Application:
Click the "Apply" button to submit your application. The deadline is 2025-01-21.
To qualify for third-cycle (Doctoral) courses and study programmes, you must have a second-cycle (Master's) qualification. Alternatively, you must have conducted a minimum of four years of full-time study, of which a minimum of one year at second-cycle level.
Applicants will be selected based on their written application and CV, degree project, copies of their degree certificate and transcript of records from previous first and second-cycle studies at a university or higher education institution, two personal references, and knowledge of English. More information about the English language requirements can be found here: https://www.slu.se/en/education/programmes-courses/doctoral-studies/application-admission-doctoral-studies/
Please note that applicants invited to interview must submit attested copies of their degree certificate, or equivalent, a transcript of records from previous first and second-cycle studies at a university or higher education institution. Applicants who are not Swedish citizens need to submit an attested copy of their passport's information page containing their photograph and personal details.
Read about the PhD education at SLU at www.slu.se/en/education/programmes-courses/doctoral-studies/
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 3 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Ersättning
