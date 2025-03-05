PhD in Flexible Bioelectronics for Spinal Cord Repair and Motor Restoration
How can miniaturized implantable devices with electrodes and sensors can help restore nerve function after spinal cord injury through electrical signals? This research question is the focus of the current PhD position.
Project overview
The project is focused on finding and developing materials and microfabrication processes that makes such spinal implants possible, and exploring the concept in international research collaborations.
Information about the division and the department
Our team specializes in researching neurotechnology and bioelectronic systems. Within the Department of Microtechnology and Nanoscience at Chalmers, we develop processes to fabricate these systems often on micro- and nano-scale, we build bench test environments to validate functionality, and biological tests where we investigate how our concepts can contribute to a broad range of applications within neuroscience, therapy, and clinical research. Our work is highly interdisciplinary with our primary focus being to build the best possible technological system to solve a specific application challenge.
Spinal cord injuries disrupt the communication between the brain and body often leading to life-long disability. One of our research goals is to shape technology for contacting and reconnecting neural fibers within the spinal cord after injury. For this our bioelectronic microtechnology team cooperates closely with experts in Auckland (New Zealand), and Alberta (Canada) to explore how our technology can contribute to spinal cord repair and therapy.
Main responsibilities
In the project you will contribute to new implants that can interact with the spinal cord and provide electrical stimulation. Together with the Auckland team, you will study how direct current promotes tissue regeneration after injury, by guiding outgrowth of nerve fibres. Together with the Alberta team you will study how electrical stimulation can control muscle movements and so restore movement. Your role is to explore possible materials and manufacturing processes that bring these implants stability, functionality, and biocompatibility. The role demands close exchange with both teams.
Read more about doctoral studies at Chalmers here.
Qualifications
A M.Sc. in Microsystems Engineering, Biomedical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Applied Physics or with other similar relevant background.
The candidate furthermore needs to have excellent skills in spoken and written English and ability to work with independence and dedication toward the project goals.
It is furthermore meritorious is if you have previous experience of:
• Working in a laboratory following safety guidelines and documentation of experiments.
• Microfabrication / micromanufacturing...
• Electrochemical methods
• Biological technology validation
Contract terms
Full-time temporary employment. The position is limited to a maximum of five years.
What we offer
Chalmers provides a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be written in English and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document: CV, Family name)
• CV
• Other, for example previous employments or leadership qualifications and positions of trust.
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous experience of relevance for the position (e.g. education, thesis work and, if applicable, any other research activities)
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Copies of bachelor and/or master's thesis.
• Attested copies and transcripts of completed education, grades and other certificates, e.g. TOEFL test results.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: 2025-04-01
For questions, please contact:
Prof. Maria Asplund, MC2 EMSL,Maria.asplund@chalmers.se
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
