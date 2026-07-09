Personal Care Assistants for a 16-Year-Old Girl Living in Bromma
Plusfamiljen Funka AB / Vårdbiträdes- och personlig assistentsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla vårdbiträdes- och personlig assistentsjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Plusfamiljen Funka AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
Plusfamiljen är ett familjeägt assistansbolag som i närmare 20 år har stöttat människor med funktionsvariation att leva livet fullt ut – på sina egna villkor. Hos oss möter du värme, engagemang och en kultur där vi sätter både kunder och medarbetare först. Vårt uppdrag är att skapa en personlig och kvalitativ assistans där omtanke, professionalitet och engagemang går hand i hand. Att arbeta hos oss innebär att bli en del av något större – vi gör skillnad för människor som behöver det allra mest.
Personal Care Assistants for a 16-Year-Old Girl Living in Bromma
We are currently looking for a Personal Care Assistant to support an active 16-year-old girl who lives with her wonderful family in Bromma, Stockholm.
As a Personal Care Assistant, you will play an important role in creating a safe, supportive, and enjoyable everyday life based on her individual needs and abilities. You will provide active support in daily activities, play, and communication, while also assisting with all aspects of personal care, transfers, and mealtimes.
To be a good match for our client, you should be a positive, warm, calm, reliable, attentive, and patient person. You are proactive, able to read different situations, and comfortable working independently. We also appreciate someone who is creative and enjoys coming up with new activities and experiences. As our client is very active, it is essential that you do not have any physical limitations that would prevent you from keeping up with her daily activities.
We are looking for someone who wants to make a meaningful difference in another person's life over the long term. You should be responsible, compassionate, and responsive to the needs of others.
To apply for this position, you must:
Be at least 18 years old.
Be able to provide a criminal record extract.
Provide two relevant references.
At the request of our client, we are only accepting applications from female candidates. As the family has a dog, applicants must not have a dog allergy.
Position Details
The position begins in early August and offers approximately 80% employment.
Working hours vary and include:
Morning shifts: 2–4 mornings per week (7:00 AM–9:00 AM)
Evening shifts: 4:00 PM–9:00 PM
Weekend shifts with varying hours:Daytime: 9:00 AM–2:30 PM
Evening: 2:30 PM–9:00 PM
Additional hours are available during school holidays. Flexibility is appreciated, as there may occasionally be a need to cover extra shifts.
What We Offer
Many of our employees have been with us since our company was founded in 2006, something we are very proud of. We want our employees to enjoy their work and feel that what they do truly makes a difference. As a Personal Care Assistant, you play an invaluable role in another person's life—and often in the life of an entire family.
As part of our team, you will receive:
A dedicated contact person—your manager—who will provide practical guidance and ongoing support.
A collective bargaining agreement, ensuring both your current and future employment security.
Occupational insurance and a wellness allowance.
Training and support whenever needed.
A fixed hourly salary.
Holiday pay and evening/weekend supplements in accordance with the collective bargaining agreement.
We warmly welcome your application!
To learn more about us and why you should choose Plusfamiljen as your employer, please visit our website at www.plusfamiljen.se.
The application deadline is 31 August, but positions may be filled before this date.
If you have any questions, please contact the Client Manager at alexander@plusfamiljen.se
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Plusfamiljen Funka AB
(org.nr 556697-9570)
167 65 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Plusfamiljen Kontakt
Rekryterare
Alexander Färggren alexander@plusfamiljen.se 073-2555811 Jobbnummer
9997714