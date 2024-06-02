Performance Test Engineer at a Leading Swedish Bank!
2024-06-02
Join a top financial services group in Northern Europe, known for its innovation and entrepreneurial spirit. Their tech team drives digital evolution, making a real impact on banking's future. Are you a team player with several years of performance test experience - Apply today!
What they offer:
Explore a world of enticing possibilities. From attractive compensation and benefits to exclusive perks through staff banking. Enjoy a flexible work-life balance tailored to your needs, while seizing the opportunity for extensive training and learning. Join an innovative powerhouse leading the charge in technology, where agile and modern ways of working set the stage for your brightest future.
About the position:
You will be a part of a team of friendly and passionate professionals, who are eager to constantly learn new things. The team is accountable for Performance tests and the main customers are the internal development teams. The Bank mainly use LoadRunner and JMeter as load testing tools. The technical platforms are Java, .Net, Mainframe, OpenShift, Docker EE, Kubernetes and the preferred Cloud provider is Google Cloud Platform (GCP). They cover the entire Software Development Lifecycle, from a small prototype, APIs, Micro Services, MobileApp and end-to-end solutions.
As Performance Test Engineer you will be responsible for:
Create, run and analyze performance tests
Create and maintain existing frameworks for early automated load test in CI/CD pipelines.
Supporting the development teams with their own load tests (shift left).
Integrating load test capabilities into DevOps toolchains
Supporting existing and introducing new load test tools and solutions'
About you:
They are looking for a team player with several years of performance test experience and have worked with LoadRunner, JMeter or similar tools.
Other requrements:
Experienced working with APM tools preferably with AppDynamics, Splunk and Grafana
Having good understanding and passionate about DevOps and the Cloud technology to create effective and future proof solutions for performance optimizations
They believe that you have a technical background as a developer, or technical tester and have experience working with both Linux and Windows OS.
A proactive, self-driven problem solver, able to take leadership and act quickly
Fluency in English and good communication skills
A curious mindset, willingness to develop yourself, share your knowledge and help others
Interest in both existing and new methodologies and tools, as well as willingness to bring new solutions
Preferred qualifications
Have good understanding and are passionate about DevSecOps and continuous testing
Have technical knowledge in how to build and run applications for different platforms, experience in working with containers (Docker, OpenShift), infrastructure as code, automation and continuous integration
Experienced working agile according to LeaF (variation of SAFe)
Are able to coach more junior engineers, support others with setting the right development process and effective testing
Have experience in enterprise environment (preferably financial or IT sectors)
Welcome with your application
Do you think this would suit you, or perhaps someone you know? We have an ongoing selection process and may fill the position before the application deadline, so do not hesitate - submit your application today!
The recruitment will be conducted by Ed:Za Group. If you have any questions or concerns related to the position and the process, you are warmly welcome to contact us at julia.sundquist@edzagroup.se
