Performance group leader product follow up - Performance & Emissions
2023-09-11
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.As the legal requirements for exhaust emissions are being tightened and customer demand of sustainable transport solutions increase, improvements of Scania products is continuously evolving. We are looking for a Performance Group Leader, to be part of our team working finding these improvements of Scania engines. Do you want to take on that challenge?
What we do
As a group we have a split responsibility for the long term quality of all engine types as well as developing Scania smaller engine. Together with sister-groups within the section, we secure the performance of the engine as well as making sure Scania full fill the legal demands of emissions in Europe and other markets
At the group, we optimize diesel engines that are less than 11 litres. We are a mixed group of people, but we have in common that we believe in helping each other, having fun and inspiring each other, which drives development forward.
We now hope that you will be a part of this and take on the challenge together with us.
Your work tasks
Scania product stand for high quality, sometimes deviations due occur. As Performance Group Leader
you are expected to support assignment leaders of the issue, to quickly understand the problem and come up with a solution. Your task will be to keep together and plan the activities concerning the emission and performance, and be the contact point with other groups at Scania. Red performance group are also responsible for carrying out and support during certifications of engines in markets that have their own legal requirements. This means that there may be some travel in connection with certifications in markets that require local certification.
Within the scope of Product Care, you will also overlook the updates of the engine software, within the area Emission & Performance. There will be opportunities to lead smaller project, when it comes to adapting an existing engine type, for a new market.
Working with improvements in both technology and methods is also a natural part of the work. There may also be some own test work in the engine test cell.
Your profile
As Red Performance Group Leader, you will over time obtain a broad network of contacts at Scania. Communication and "people skill" are important for this role. Because engine control connect to many sub-systems, the may be a great variety of questions coming in to Red Performance group. An interest in engineering and a genuine curiosity to learn new things will be helpful in this role.
Knowledge in exhaust gas treatment technology and/or other experience of engine testing is a merit. If you do not already have a driving licence for heavy traffic, you will have the opportunity to get it here from us.
You may have a degree of Master or Bachelor of Science in engineering as well as experience of engine development. You have in your previous roles taking lead in smaller workshops and forums. In addition to Swedish, you need to master English in speech and writing. You are creative, meticulous and can work both independently and in groups.
For more information
A background check might be conducted for this position.
Please contact Henrik Nordgren, Group Manager, tel. +46 8 553 51902 or current Performance Group Leader Fia Sjögren, tel. +46 8 553 534 84
