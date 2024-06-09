People Operations Specialist
2024-06-09
Meet a Student är en jobbplattform för juniora talanger.
För kunds räkning har vi publicerat denna annons, vill du komma i kontakt med den slutgiltiga arbetsgivaren kan du klicka dig vidare till annonsen:
About Brite
Brite Payments is a leading provider of Open Banking-powered Account to Account (A2A) payments, offering Instant Payments and Instant Payouts. We deliver a seamless transaction experience for consumers while reducing risk for merchants. Founded in Stockholm in 2019, Brite is dedicated to providing the best possible payment solutions for everyone involved in a transaction.
Our team, with experience from launching the first generation of fintech companies, understands the market landscape, technologies, opportunities, and challenges. We leverage this expertise to develop innovative solutions that benefit both merchants and end-users. As part of our exciting growth journey, we now have over 140 employees across several European countries, including our HQ in Stockholm, Sweden.
Want to join us on our journey? The future is Brite!
What you will do
Brite is looking for a dynamic People Operations Specialist to join our growing People team, which currently includes two TA, a People Business Partner, and a People Director. In this role, you will drive People Operations across multiple countries. You will be the primary point of contact for employee inquiries and payroll providers. You will manage HR administration, payroll-related queries and ensure timely salary payments. Additionally, you will be the superuser of our HR system, Hailey HR.
Beyond daily operations, you'll have the opportunity to shape and enhance our HR processes, contributing to a seamless employee experience. Working closely with cross-functional teams, you'll support our fast-paced growth and international expansion. If you're passionate about HR operations and excited about making a significant impact in a dynamic environment, join us at Brite and be part of our journey to revolutionize the payments industry.
Key Responsibilities
HR Administration/HRIS: Maintain and update our HR system (Hailey) as superuser, HR administration, people analytics, assist with pension and insurance administration, and support employees and payroll consultants with HR and payroll queries.
Compliance: Ensure compliance with payroll and tax regulations in each country, monitor changes in labor laws, update contracts accordingly, and stay informed on best practices and legal requirements.
Payroll Outsourcing and Coordination: Manage, establish and coordinate payroll suppliers and processes in different countries, supplier agreements, employee registrations, and monthly changes, ensuring timely and accurate payroll and pay slips.
Who you are
To thrive in this role, you are a service-oriented professional with attention to detail and strong problem-solving skills. You love to learn new things and to utilize your earned knowledge to solve new tasks. Your analytical and meticulous nature makes you perfect for navigating data and systems.
A bachelor's degree in Human Resources or labor law.
Knowledge of payroll and tax regulations, preferable in a global company with outsourced payroll in multiple countries with a Swedish HQ
Experience with HR, payroll and time-reporting software and systems - we use Fortnox and Hailey HR (to name a few)
Tech savvy, loving automation, data insights, interested in working with generative AI to free time to work on the matters that create great value
Fluent in English
What we offer
An optimistic, caring, and inclusive culture where we want you to be yourself
A dynamic, fast-paced, and innovative environment where you will have the possibility to make an impact from your first day onwards
A flat organization, friendly colleagues, and fast decision-making
An environment where we start small and learn fast to do big things
A team that cares about sharing, collaborative work, and prestigelessness
• and you will be part of a growing team of fun and skilled people
