People & Culture Strategy & Operations Lead
2024-11-18
Do you share our passion for reinvented connected living and would like to be part of creating an even better Telia? In this role, you will focus on creating, driving, and maintaining alignment and efficient ways of working across our own operations and the P&C function.
As People & Culture Strategy & Operations Lead, you'll...
Align People & Culture Strategy goals and KPIs with the group's overall goals, ensuring consistency across units while allowing local flexibility.
Create governance structures to ensure group-level policies are consistently applied across decentralized units.
Supporting the ways of working across the P&C function, ensuring that all Practice Areas (PAs) are working in tandem with demand planning, prioritization, and delivery, keeping our output focused and aligned with our strategic vision and agreed deliverables.
Prioritize key people operations activities, ensuring that critical projects such as technology implementations, process improvements, service delivery, and strategic initiatives are balanced effectively.
Project manage the People Operations transformation, where the aim is to build effective, professional, and scalable HR Shared Services supporting all markets.
Supporting the Head of P&C PMO & Operations with various topics, such as planning P&C leadership team meetings and P&C all staffs.
Develop a group-wide DEI strategy with clear goals, metrics, and KPIs, adaptable to different business units with focus on incorporating DEI principles into all HR processes.
Ensure compliance with DEI-related reporting requirements, including pay equality, Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), and sustainability initiatives
Who we are looking for
For this role, we want you to have a strong experience in HR strategy and change management. This role requires expertise in leading prioritization forums and program management, ensuring the effective implementation of key initiatives and alignment with our strategic goals. Knowledge of DEI reporting and measurement, and a passion for DEI in general, is appreciated.
Professional experience and educational background:
Strong and many years of program and project management experience is required
Extensive experience of leading change and transformation is required
Deep knowledge and experience of developing and implementing processes across organisations is required
Management consulting background is a clear advantage
HR transformation experience is beneficial
Experience of developing and implementing HR shared services, operations, and service delivery is beneficial
Bachelor's degree or higher within relevant field is preferred
Personal Competencies:
Ability to envision long-term goals and plans aligned with organizational objectives
Ability to interpret data and metrics to inform decision-making and drive improvement initiatives
Strong capability to lead without formal authority; influence the organisation, fostering collaboration, inclusion, and engagement
Excellent communication and organizational skills
Strong ability to work independently
We are more than a work place
Join our inclusive team and collaborate with over 18,000 talented colleagues from around the globe. Recognized as a Climate Leader in the Nordics and Baltics, we're passionate about creating great products and delivering extraordinary customer experiences while always prioritizing sustainability. We believe our people are our most valuable asset, ensuring everyone feels welcome and valued. When you join us, you'll receive a comprehensive benefits package tailored to your local market, opportunities for remote work, and more. You'll also have the chance to earn a bonus based on your performance and Telia's results. If you want to make a real impact, this is the place where you belong.
We are looking forward to your application by latest 2024-11-28. Required controls will be performed.
