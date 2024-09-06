People & Culture Partner - Financial Control & Accounting (FCA) Sweden
2024-09-06
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Financial Control & Accounting (FCA) is a part of Group Finance with the responsibility to secure that financial performance is correctly reflected for Business Areas, Truck Divisions, Group Functions and legal entities in the Volvo Group. FCA also provides local tax administration and compliance as well as global shared services through delivery centers in Accounting Services with quality focused and process efficient service deliveries. We are approximately 1.400 employees with a global footprint in 50+ countries closely integrated with local business operations. We always strive to develop and automate our processes and to further strengthen our role as key business partner. FCA drives quality and efficiency through lean optimization and digitalization.
Are you a passionate HR professional who enjoys working closely to the business and drive a People & Culture agenda aligning local and global priorities? Then maybe this is the opportunity you have been waiting for.
The primary purpose of the role is to provide operational and tactical support to leaders and employees and translate the business strategy into a People & Culture agenda for your scope of responsibility.
As the People & Culture Partner for FCA Group & Sweden, you are a member of the FCA Group & Sweden management team and work locally to support the organization of + 100 employees. This means to advise and support people leaders on decision-making and problem-solving in P&C related activities, e.g. drive Labor Relations, Compensation & Benefit activities and Health & Safety agenda.
FCA has a matrix organization which means that in this role, you report to the Vice President of FCA Group & Sweden and have a dotted line to the FCA Director People & Culture. You will work in close collaboration with our global team of P&C Partners to collaborate on the overall P&C Strategy for FCA. We use our creativity to independently drive the People & Culture agenda for our scope of responsibility but also collaborate and coordinate common activities globally.
You will also be part of the Volvo Group Functions P&C network - where you collaborate with P&C colleagues from other Group Functions.
Other key responsibilities include:
Offer professional and proactive support within human relations and people management to leaders, e.g. organizational development, workforce planning, health & safety, employee engagement, talent management, performance management, salary review process, union negotiations, recruitment, competence reskilling and upskilling, etc.
Advise and coach managers on the implementation of People & Culture processes and other critical initiatives and projects
Coach managers through complex employee relations situations
Support the organization in change management
Proactively work with employer branding activities
Champion the Volvo culture as well as assure alignment of management actions with Volvo Group values and principles
What can we offer you?
We can offer you an exciting working environment which will give you valuable experience and contribute to your future development. You will get the opportunity to interact with highly committed colleagues.
We strive for gender balance and believe that actively prioritizing a high level of diversity in our workforce creates competitive advantage. It is our people that make the difference!
Selection and interviews will be performed continuously so please submit your application as soon as possible. Last application date is September 22.
Want to know more? Contact us!
Mats Pettersson, VP FCA Group & Sweden, phone: +46 76 5536213, email: mats.pettersson@volvo.com
Katrina Munro, Director People & Culture FCA, phone: +46 73 9026512, email: katrina.munro@volvo.com
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
To be successful in this role you have a passion for people, strong relationship capabilities and enjoy working with others. You also need:
* Ability to understand business strategies and translate into People priorities
* Demonstrated experience in Swedish labor law and union relations
* Experience in coaching and facilitation principles to help drive transformation and change in the organization
* Experience from working with HR processes and tools
* Ability to work proactively and with curiosity
* Ability to work independently and take own initiatives
* Ability to listen and learn
* Courage and integrity with the ability to build trust and confidence
* Excellent communication and presentation skills
* Structured and organized
* Fluent in English and Swedish, both written and spoken
* Bachelor degree, or equivalent, in Human resources, Business Administration or a related field
