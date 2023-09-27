People & Culture Lead - Volvo Battery Mariestad
Make us transform!
The world is transforming to sustainable solutions, the transport industry is transforming accordingly, and we, the Volvo Group is taking the lead.
To meet the growing demand for battery electric heavy-duty vehicles and machines, the Volvo Group has initiated the process to establish a large-scale production plant for battery cells in Sweden.
We will be able to build on a strong heritage and world-class competence in advanced, high-volume manufacturing, while having access to Sweden's rich supply of fossil free energy.
Scouting for talent
We are now starting to build the team. You will be one important contributor and a vital part of co-creating our workplace. We truly believe that we are better and stronger together as a team and including diverse perspectives in our ways of working is more fun and more powerful.
You will be a vital part of driving the transformation, you will explore and a lot of time out of the box.
We offer a dynamic and international work environment. A work environment where we help each other out, explore together, and constantly learn. An environment where you have a possibility to grow as a human and professionally.
Partnership is the new leadership, therefore we foresee us joining up with partners that brings a lot of competence but also shares the values of Volvo Group. Volvo stands for safety, quality, and environmental care, in combination with the culture we aspire for - customer success, trust, passion, change and performance.
The journey towards the worlds greatest and greenest battery cell production could be your journey!
People & Culture Lead - Volvo Battery Mariestad
We are sort of a start up with a mission to bring benefits for our industry, our people and our society. Opposite to many other start ups we have financial muscles and long experience of a well established manufacturing company. You will need to pick the cherries of today and vision the fruits of tomorrow. This an opportunity create the platform from the start that makes us truly sustainable from a People & Culture perspective in our Operations in Mariestad.
You will have a lot on your plate, here are some examples...
Together with the team lead the cultural journey towards establishing a state of the art plant - attractive, sustainable and green!
Develop a competence sourcing strategy and execute on it
Collaborate and partner up with with internal and external stakeholders to establish solid people processes to start with, a state of the art Talent acquisition process.
Plan and execute Employer branding activities
Make sure we leverage on digital solutions/systems with people in the center
Build great labor relations and agreements (in a swedish context)
Make learning and development part of our Operations.
Design jobs around people
Grow yourself, the team and the organization in known, and today unknown, competencies and capabilities
You are the kind of person that...
Are courageous and bold to try, fail and try again
Inspiring and inclusive leadership as well as being an active team worker
Drive cross functional work
take lead in sensemaking around the People perspectives
are skilled in coaching and facilitation
Strong personal credibility, integrity and creativity including problem-solving abilities
Probably have a deep interest in sustainability and green industry
most probably have a Master's degree in Human Resources, Business, or a related field
Very good English and Swedish
If you have been part of a driving the PnC area in another greenfield project it is of course an advantage.
Do you have questions, please connect to
Fredrik Agelen, Chief Program Manager, Volvo Battery Mariestad, +46 73 9024028, email fredrik.agelen@volov.com
Nina Werthén Öhman, People & Culture, Volvo Battery Mariestad, +46 765535823, nina.werthen.ohman@volvo.com
