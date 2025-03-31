People & Culture Business Partner to Kjell & Company!
2025-03-31
Kjell & Company is one of the largest omnichannel consumer electronics accessories retailers in the Nordics. With operations in Sweden, Norway, Denmark as well as China we live our vision of improving people's lives through technology. Our mission is to help and inspire people to use technology in ways they didn't think were possible. We do that with the support of our highly knowledgeable and engaged colleagues across our stores and offices, as well as a concept which combines closeness to the customer with unique service experience. Kjell & Company was founded in 1988, has headquarter in Malmö Sweden and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2021.
Kjell & Company is growing! We are an innovative and purpose driven organization. We believe that the right culture, values, and empowerment creates the foundation for healthy people and business. Do you want to join our journey?
About the role:
We are now looking for a People & Culture Business Partner with a strategic mind! At Kjell you will be a significant contributor for people and business success by supporting people and organizational development in the daily operations. You will work with all common functions across the Kjell group with a focus on the Retail business area. This requires close collaboration with regional managers and providing support within the whole store chain. You will be the strategic advisor as well as supporting tactical and operational development in the retail organization. You will work in a team with experienced and knowledgeable colleagues in a positive and collaborative work environment. The position involves many different operational and strategic tasks, and you must enjoy a varied day. This role will be responsible for HR within the Swedish market and possibly the Norwegian market.
Assignments:
Ensure execution of full People & Culture (HR) cycle in Retail business area. From understanding the business to supporting the managers in building tactical and operational plans for the people and organizational development
Be the senior advisor and support the managers in the dialogue around people and organization
Support to optimize organizational structure of the departments as ensure alignment and clarity in in KPI setting
Representing Kjell People & Culture team in various forums
Together with the hiring manager, support the full talent acquisition process
Support managers in development plans for their teams and employees
Oversee the daily workflow of all People & Culture matters related to the Retail business area.
Ensure deployment and updating of policies and framework
Work together with the rest of the People & Culture team to ensure collaboration and development as a team
Be an important contributor in development and implementation of People strategies as well as other initiatives, processes and programs
Provide support to the People & Culture - community.
Competence & knowledge requirements:
Fluency in the Swedish languages is required and strong communication skills in English
At least 5 years of experience working in a similar role
Relevant experience working at a retail company is advantageous
Experience from the full HR-cycle
Strong knowledge of labour law and work environment
Experience of working in a forward-thinking organization with a focus on new ways of optimizing organizational structures and people development
Very good experience of talent acquisition including assessment methods
If you have previous experience of working in CatalystOne and Teamtailor it's a plus!
Capabilities & Mindset:
Ability to work in a fast-paced, collaborative environment
Curious problem solver
Very good at communicating and influencing
A strategic mind with a tactical and operational approach
Have a high energy to make things happen
Live Kjell values
This role is based in Malmö.
We inspire people to use technology in ways they never thought possible. Joining Kjell you are joining a company with a family feeling, where culture and values is a strong part of our daily life. We see every individual and we believe in people. Something which you will experience in what we call the Kjell Spirit.
We welcome your application as soon as possible but at the latest of 25th of April 2025.
Best regards
Kjell & Company Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kjell & Co Elektronik AB
(org.nr 556400-5378), https://www.kjell.com/se Arbetsplats
Kjell & Company Kontakt
Sanna Pejic sanna.pejic@kjell.com Jobbnummer
9256635