People & Culture Business Partner for Svenska Fönster
2024-07-15
Love P&C? Join us and be a key player in advancing P&C strategies on both a national and European level!
Are you an experienced P&C professional with a passion for working in an international environment? Join us at Dovista Sweden, with strong and well-renowned brands like Svenska Fönster, Mockfjärds Fönster, and Velfac, as we continue our successful journey towards becoming the window supplier of tomorrow. We're looking for a People & Culture Business Partner to collaborate with our dynamic team Region North across Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the UK/Ireland. You will primarily work with the production organization in Sweden and be an important support to our Production Director and other managers within production.
This hybrid role requires at least three days on-site in Edsbyn. You'll work alongside dedicated P&C colleagues, engage in process improvements, onboarding, employer branding, and more. You bring substantial P&C experience and are passionate about guiding and supporting leaders and colleagues from a P&C perspective, and you will report to the Head of P&C Region North. You excel in both tactical HR and continuous improvement and are ready to challenge and streamline processes. To succeed in this role, fluency in both Swedish and English is essential. If this sounds like you, apply now and be a crucial part of our journey toward success in a company that values human sustainability and quality.
Does this sound interesting? Then you are warmly welcome with your application!
Application
Send in your CV and skip the cover letter-we've got three quick questions for you instead! Apply no later than 2024-08-18.
We look forward to hearing from you!
Svenska Fönster is part of the Dovista group with approximately 6,600 employees, and together, we are the leading supplier of facade windows and exterior doors in Europe with distinct brands and strong local roots. The group is owned by the VKR Group - a Danish family and foundation-owned company with around 19,000 employees in about 40 countries. Dovista's organization in Sweden currently consists of three companies; Svenska Fönster, Mockfjärds Fönster, and Velfac, with a combined turnover of approximately 2 billion and around 600 employees. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-18
