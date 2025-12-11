People & Culture Business Partner
2025-12-11
Company Description
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat. Our main markets are Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK. The Vattenfall Group has approximately 21 000 employees. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years.
Within BA Customers & Solutions the customer comes first. Our employees strive to deliver the best customer experience and provide relevant offers and services to the customers. With over eight million customers, BA Customers & Solutions is responsible for the sales of solutions and energy contracts to private and business customers in Germany, Netherlands, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Norway, France and UK.
Job Description
Do you want to make an impact in developing People & Culture (P&C) together with our business? And at the same time help us to enable a fossil free future? We might have the position for you!
We are now looking for P&C BP to our Business Area Customers & Solutions
Your purpose as a P&C BP in Region Nordic: Deliver HR expertise, with a challenger mindset, driving P&C procedures and processes to support our business. You will work in close collaboration with the BA HR-team and your experience and deep knowledge as a Business Partner will be needed to succeed in the role. You will proactively partner with Managers and other stakeholders to enable best HR practice. As Business Partner you are an essential member of our units Management Team.
Your tasks and responsibilities as Business Partner.
As a business partner understanding what the business needs are is key. You have the ability to translate business requirements and goals into clear deliverables. The responsibility of this role is to be the trusted advisor to the business by contributing to the development and implementation of the business strategy and the achievement of short- and long-term business goals.
Furthermore, you are responsible for:
Managing all possible P&C topics within the Nordics teams together with our team P&C Nordic
Provide professional P&C advice, analyses, drive and steer within the framework and the HR processes
Supporting business units in reaching their business goals from a people perspective
Contributing to and driving a common way of working, both cross countries and cross BUs
Drive employee experience initiatives and secure a high performance and customer focused culture
Coach, support and guide Managers in various processes (e.g. My Opinion, Compensation & Benefits, Performance Management, Talent Management, competence planning)
Together with Managers managing relationships with our trade unions, where applicable in cooperation with Industrial Relations in order to ensure legal compliance.
You will report directly to Director People & Culture Customer Nordic.
Qualifications
We are looking for a trusted and result-oriented P&C Business Partner with strong strategic understanding and operational skills. You are a clear advocate of teamwork, employee experience and cultural development in the company. You have a strong skillset of balancing between a coaching mentality and being able to step in more hands on when the situation demands it.
In addition:
You are focused on creating results and proactively drive our processes whilst looking at the bigger picture
You are a clear communicator, transparent and honest, but diplomatic.
You like changes and have the ability to handle uncertainties
You show courage and integrity in managing difficult situations
Have business and financial knowledge e.g. understanding of operational and commercial impact.
Your qualifications as a P&C Business Partner.
Master's or bachelor's degree within a HR related field
Approximately 10 years of working experience in the field of HR; of which several as BP, preferably from different large industries and Nordic countries.
Working experience within organisational changes, preferably within matrix organizations.
Solid experience in the broad HR area with strong labor legislation knowledge and implementation of new ways of working
Experience in Swedish union negotiations
Fluent in Swedish and English, written and spoken.
Additional Information
Our Offer.
We offer a challenging and international work environment and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field. You will be working in interdisciplinary teams and you can always count on support from committed colleagues as 'Ask and Share' concept is essential for the way we work. We offer attractive employment conditions (smart working, flexible working hours and a good-work-life balance) and opportunities for personal and professional development. Click here for further information.
Location
Solna
For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact our recruiter Anna Uppström, anna.uppstroem@vattenfall.com
Trade union representatives in Sweden, to be contacted through Vattenfall 's switchboard +46 8 739 50 00. Patrik Andersson (Akademikerna), Simon Salomonsson (Unionen), Cecilia Bodin (Ledarna), Jan Svensson (SEKO)
We welcome your application in English no later than 6 January 2025. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website and that you refrain from submitting a cover letter with your application. You apply quickly and easily by answering screening questions and attaching your CV. Tests will be a part of the process.
Due to the holiday period, we will not review applications before the final application deadline.
At Vattenfall, we value being active, positive, open, and safety-conscious. We are looking for employees who share our vision and can contribute to strengthening our corporate culture. We firmly believe that diversity helps build a more profitable and attractive company, and we strive to be good role models when it comes to diversity. Vattenfall actively works to ensure that all employees have the same opportunities and rights regardless of age, ethnic or cultural background, gender identity, religion/belief, sexual orientation, or disability.
