People & Culture Business Partner
2024-12-13
We are looking for a People & Culture (P&C) Business Partner for a global company in Gothenburg. Start in January, 1 year contract to begin with.
The P&C Business Partner is a strategic partner for Line Managers in the company and act as a sounding board to ensure that we carry out the company Journey in the very best way. Each P&C Business Partner is also responsible for driving and developing selected P&C areas.
Expectations
Strategic Line Manager support in P&C matters (ie. work environment, employee & team development, talent & competency development/input, organizational development, compensation & benefits, labor law etc.)
Own overall P&C process framework, development, support and WoW in the following areas:
Compensation & Benefits
Organisational & Social Work Environment
Labor Law & Union cooperation
Role framework
Global P&C support & Global Mobility
Team Contribution
All members of the P&C team are expected to support each other's areas when needed regardless of if the tasks needed are within their own main area or not. All within P&C are also expected to actively contribute to our Spirit and be role models.
Needed Competences:
Good communication skills and at ease when interacting with all kinds of people.
A good listener with the ability to quickly grasp how to best support the person you talk to.
A personal integrity that makes it natural for others to seek your support.
Deep and broad knowledge and experience from HR processes and Swedish labor legislation.
This role requires fluency in both Swedish and English.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Gothenburg. Start is in January, 1 year limited contract to begin with.
Please submit your CV and cover letter as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-12
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213)
412 50 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9060948