People & Culture Business Partner
2024-10-31
Do you want to be part of a leading Nordic scaleup while contributing to the global corporate sustainability transition? Position Green is in a strong growth phase, and we are now looking for a People & Culture Business Partner to strengthen our global People & Culture team, supporting our current and upcoming European offices outside of Scandinavia.
About Position GreenAt Position Green, we bring together leading experts within ESG strategy, communication, and software to help businesses accelerate their sustainability agenda. Our integrated offering spans across environmental, social, and governance domains, encompassing strategy advisory, data management, reporting, e-learning, and executive training.Position Green serves 700+ clients and has more than 380 employees across 10 locations in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, the US, Benelux, and the UK. We value our informal working environment and uplifting team culture, embracing open feedback and the exchange of ideas.
About the roleAs our new People & Culture Business Partner, you will play a central role in developing our European organization outside of Scandinavia, including the UK, Benelux and other upcoming European offices. Working as part of a dedicated P&C team located in Stockholm, Malmö, and Copenhagen, you will operate at both strategic and operational levels to support our international growth and ensure smooth People & Culture functions. Your responsibilities will include:
Operational Responsibilities
Supporting international managers with key people management processes, including goal-setting, performance evaluations, salary benchmarking, and reviews.
Collaborating with local HR outsourcing partners to ensure accurate payroll, legal compliance and efficient management of benefits, pensions and insurance.
Overseeing end-to-end recruitment processes, along with onboarding and offboarding
Maintaining up-to-date records in our HR platform, Bob, to ensure data accuracy and support informed HR decisions.
Addressing employee questions, managing engagement survey insights, and handling situations to foster a positive and inclusive work environment.
Strategic Responsibilities
Building scalable HR structures and optimizing processes to support our expansion into new European markets.
Streamlining HR operations across international locations for greater efficiency and consistency
Are You the One We're Looking For?
We believe you have a natural passion for fostering employee engagement and creating a positive and inclusive work environment. Driven to develop our most important asset-our people-you are committed to helping them reach their full potential. With a strong business focus and care for both the individual and the organization, you excel at building relationships across all levels. You're excited to support a fast-growing company and take pride in driving efficiency and continuous improvement within People & Culture, ensuring we grow sustainably and effectively.
To succeed in this role, we believe you have:
Several years of experience in People & Culture, ideally with international exposure.
Proficiency in both spoken and written English; additional proficiency in French, Dutch and/or German is a plus.
Knowledge of labor laws and work environment regulations across the UK, Benelux and DACH markets is a plus.
What's Next?If the above sounds interesting, we look forward to receiving your CV in English. In this recruitment, we emphasize personal suitability. We would like to have you onboard as soon as possible.
LocationWe believe you are based in either the greater London, Brussels or Stockholm region. Ersättning
